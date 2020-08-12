The Flash 7 and Supergirl 6, the new sensational posters mention the DC Comics!

Share it:

The new seasons of the Arrowverse series will have to wait until 2021 to make their debut on The CW, but in the meantime we can take a look at the new posters for The Flash and Supergirl.

Some time will have to pass this time before we can see Barry Allen or Kara Danvers on the small screen, but that doesn't mean we can't console ourselves with the new promotional materials.

And therefore space to Grant Gustin in the seventh season poster of The Flash, dominant colors, needless to say, red and yellow; it's at Melissa Benoist in that of the sixth season of Supergirl, with a greater variety of colors, but with yellow, blue and a touch of purple at the fore. Both show plates of their respective comics in the background.

Only a few days ago it was Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen who dominated the scene with a poster dedicated to her (and yes, she too had a matching color, fuchsia), as well as Nicole Maines' Dreamer (all in blue).

We just have to wait to see what will be the next subjects of the lively promotional campaign of the American network The CW, and if in the next few days more information will be disclosed regarding a return to the set for the series ofArrowverse.