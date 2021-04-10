Amazon matches the Fnac price and leaves you the Huawei MatePad T10s tablet cheaper than ever for 159 euros

Although the shipment is not immediate, as long as you can wait a few days to receive it, you have in Amazon at its best price to date a basic tablet like the Huawei MatePad T10s. We have never seen it as cheap as the 159 euros that the 3GB + 64GB version costs at the moment.





We talk about an ideal model for those who prefer Android to Apple’s best-selling iPad, and it also costs more than half that of one of them with a more than attractive value for money.

It is a model with a 10.1-inch screen, which offers Full HD resolution and, in this case, only offers WiFi connectivity.

Under it, it mounts an eight-core Kirin 710A processor, along with 3 GB of RAM Y 64 GB storage that, as usual, we can expand using MicroSD cards. And in the sound section, it has 4 speakers.

Carry EMUI 10.1 Android-based OS, and yes, does not have Google services as standard, although they can be achieved without much difficulty in an alternative way.

As we say, with these 159 euros Amazon sets a new minimum price for this tablet that normally costs 179 euros, saving us therefore 20 euros. That and shipping, of course, because as usual it’s free. Of course, Amazon estimates delivery from May 7. And if you do not mind paying 2 euros for shipping or you are a Fnac member, there you have it for the same price and without having to wait so long for the delivery.

You have more information about this tablet in Engadget and on the official Huawei website.

