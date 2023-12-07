The Family Plan: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Mark Wahlberg has been a stalwart in Hollywood for quite some time, and his lengthy and fruitful career is a testament to his skill at combining action with humor. Wahlberg has a remarkable talent for delivering both intense action scenes and hilarious comedic moments.

This has been seen in several critically acclaimed films, like The Departed and The Fighter, as well as in box office hits like Ted and The Other Guys. Wahlberg is returning to theaters with a family-friendly picture that highlights his talents in both action and comedy, capitalizing on the huge fans he has amassed from his successes in both genres.

The Family Plan

The Family Plan will be Wahlberg’s second collaboration with Simon Cellan Jones after their work on the 2024 release of the sports movie Arthur the King.

Since Wahlberg is both acting in and producing the new film via his production company, Municipal Pictures, fans can expect to see his signature blend of hilarious antics and jaw-dropping action sequences in The Family Plan. All things considered, the following is the current state of knowledge on The Family Plan.

The Family Plan Release Date

On Friday, December 15, 2023, you may watch The Family Plan on Apple TV Plus. It is now available for streaming.

The Family Plan Cast

Mark Wahlberg as Dan Morgan

Michelle Monaghan as Jessica Morgan

Saïd Taghmaoui as Augie

Maggie Q as Gwen

Zoe Colletti as Nina Morgan

Van Crosby as Kyle Morgan

Ciarán Hinds as McCaffrey

Miles Doleac as Gold Chain

Joyner Lucas

The Family Plan Story

Mark Wahlberg’s character, Dan Morgan, is a dedicated husband, father of three, and successful car salesman who enjoys his life in the suburbs. Yet it just tells part of the tale. Years ago, he was assigned the mission of killing the most dangerous enemies on Earth as an elite government assassin.

Dan makes an unexpected cross-country road trip to Las Vegas with his wife (Michelle Monaghan), moody teen daughter, pro-gaming teen son, and cute 10-month-old baby while his adversaries from his past come for him. To keep his family safe while giving them a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, Dan must activate his latent abilities without letting on who he is.

The Family Plan Creators

The Family Plan, produced by Skydance Media, is an iMovie Original from Apple. The Diplomat and Years and Years were both directed by Simon Cellan Jones. His son, The Family Plan, is the director of the film. As part of their deal with Municipal Pictures, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing Skydance with Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive producer: John G. Scotti.

The Family Plan Trailer

Of course! See the November 6th official trailer for The Family Plan down below.

In his leading role as Dan, a retired assassin dragged out of his suburban sleep and back into a world he intended to escape, Mark Wahlberg seems to be flourishing, and the film is full of exciting, entertaining action. Unbeknownst to Dan, his wife gets too enthusiastic about a Vegas vacation, but the reality is that the trip has the reverse effect.

“Nothing brings the family together like a road trip,” Dan remarks. The teaser opens with Wahlberg’s Dan fending off a robber at a supermarket while holding his infant, showcasing the seamless combination of action and humor that will surely delight families when the film is released.

The Family Plan Filming Locations

Atlanta, Georgia was the site of the principal shooting for The Family Plan in October 2022, with Canton and Clermont also contributing to the film. Parts of the film were shot in Buffalo, New York, and Las Vegas, the family’s holiday spot.