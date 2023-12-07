Ripley Series: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Anthony Minghella adapted The Talented Mr. Ripley for the big screen in 1999. Impressive performances were given by Jude Law as Dickie Greenleaf, Gwyneth Paltrow as Marge Sherwood, and Matt Damon as Tom Ripley in this picture.

Earning more than $128 million off a $40 million budget, the project was a financial and critical triumph. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Law. Nearly twenty-four years later, a new television adaptation called Ripley is about to hit theaters.

Ripley

Originally revealed in September 2019, the new adaption stars Andrew Scott (Fleabag) as Tom Ripley. The eight episodes will be written and directed by Steven Zaillian, who has previously worked on The Night Of. He was recruited as the showrunner.

Cast members Johnny Flynn (Emma) as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3) as Marge Sherwood were announced in September 2020 and March 2021, respectively. The project’s impending debut is the result of filming, which started over two years after its first announcement. You can find all the information you need about Ripley in our handy guide, so read it before you watch the TV version.

Ripley Release Date

Ripley may be released in late 2023 or early 2024 as it is now in post-production. We will update this post with the official premiere date as soon as it is available.

Ripley Plot

There isn’t yet a formal summary, but given the program is adapted from a book series, we have a good notion of the plot. The Talented Mr. Ripley, written by Patricia Highsmith, is the first of five. After taking a “job” from a wealthy guy, the protagonist of this psychological thriller travels to Italy.

Tom Ripley should return his kid from Europe, according to him. Upon arrival, Ripley begins to transform into the dishonest man he eventually becomes, killing two individuals while assuming the identity of one of them.

In addition to Ripley Under Water, the other four volumes in the series are Ripley’s Game, Ripley Under Ground, and The Boy Who Followed Ripley. The narrative has also been adapted for the big screen on several occasions.

Ripley Cast

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Fleabag co-starred Phoebe Waller-Bridge and included Andrew Scott, who portrayed Moriarty on the popular BBC series Sherlock Holmes. Scott has previously made an appearance in His Dark Materials. Even though he plays the primary part, the program has a plethora of other talented actors and actresses.

Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf

Dickie Greenleaf is played by Johnny Flynn, who had previously worked with David Bowie in the rock biopic Stardust and was alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma. Marge Sherwood, played by Dakota Fanning, is an American resident in Italy who fears that Tom’s seemingly friendly demeanor has ulterior goals.

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood

As a child actor, Fanning had several notable appearances, including in Uptown Girls, The Cat in the Hat (2003), Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, Dreamer, Charlotte’s Web (2006), Push (2009), and as the titular character in Coraline.

Eliot Sumner

One of Dickie’s friends who starts to suspect Tom is played by Eliot Sumner, an actor and musician known for his work in No Time to Die.

Where to watch Ripley?

Showtime was the original network that was supposed to carry the series when it was announced. The series’ actual launch on Netflix, however, was announced in February 2023. Because of Showtime’s merger with the Paramount+ platform, the series was shopped around. Since this is a limited series, Netflix will likely release all eight episodes at the same time.

Ripley Trailer

Netflix has not yet published a trailer for this. The projected debut in late 2023 means that a teaser trailer might be in the works by the end of the autumn. With any luck, the trailer’s release will reveal the actual debut date, which may be 2024 instead.