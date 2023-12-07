Terrifier 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Due in large part to the massive success of 2022’s Terrifier 2, filmmaker Damien Leone’s next blood-and-gore shock fest, Terrificer 3, is sure to be one of the most talked-about future supernatural slasher-horror films.

Since the introduction of the savage Art the Clown in the 2008 short film The 9th Circle, the Terrible series has amassed a dedicated fan base. Following his comeback in 2013’s All Hallow’s Eve, Art the Clown finally got his film in 2016’s Terrifier. Art the Clown and Leone’s wicked brilliance were first exposed to many in Terrifier 2, which was released in 2022.

Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3, the third installment in Damien Leone’s blockbuster horror trilogy, will include David Howard Thornton’s return as Art the Clown. In addition to being an unexpected horror smash, Terrifier 2 is widely considered to be one of the most brutally terrifying and violent horror films of 2022, with many instances of viewers passing out throughout the film.

Given the magnitude of that effect and the horror film notoriety linked with Terrifier 2, it is safe to say that Art the Clown’s menacing smile will not be forgotten. Whatever Art’s reappearance in Terrifier 3 may include, this is all the information we presently have.

Terrifier 3 Release Date

On October 25, 2024, Terrifier 3 will hit cinemas in the United States, followed by a release in the United Kingdom.

Terrifier 3 Cast

Terrifier 3 will see the return of both Art the Clown (played by David Howard Thornton) and Sienna Shaw (portrayed by Lauren LaVera). Jonathan, Sienna’s brother, played by Elliott Fullam, will also be back for more. Samantha Scaffidi, who has been Vicky since the first Terrifier film, will also be back for the sequel, which is something we’re quite excited about.

The following is the cast roster for Terrifier 3:

Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw

Elliot Fullam as Jonathan Shaw

Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes

David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown

At the same time, Leone will be directing and writing the third Terrifier film, making a triumphant return to the helm.

Terrifier 2 Recap

Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton, makes an unexplained resurrection in Terrifier 2, which takes place not long after the events of the first film. A teenage girl called Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan, played by Lauren LaVera and Elliott Fullam, are among the latest victims he targets.

As Sienna and Jonathan battle for survival, Art relentlessly pursues and murders her loved ones. Art is not dead even if Sienna and Jonathan vanquish him in the end. His life is revived by the Little Pale Girl, played by Amelie McLain. As the scene fades to black, Art and The Little Pale Girl vanish into thin air, paving the way for Terrifier 3.

Terrifier 3 Plot

After Terrible 2, the killer, Sienna, savagely beheads Art the Clown. Art’s killer, “The Little Pale Girl” (Amelie McLain), then takes Art’s head and runs away with it. Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi), who survived the original Terrifier, gives birth to Art’s head in a mental hospital in a later scene during the end credits of Terrifier 2. Even after being severed from his body, Art the Clown’s magical return is put in motion for Terrifier 3 when his lifeless head smiles at the shocked nurse.

Besides the reality that it would occur over the Christmas season, not much is known about the plot, apart from the sequel clues in Terrifier 2’s finale. As far as Leone is concerned, Terrifier 3 will be the most terrifying installment in the series thus far, returning to the spirit of the original short film.

Terrifier 3 Trailer

The teaser trailer for Terrifier 3 was shown early for those fortunate enough to see the re-release of Terrifier 2 on November 1, 2023.

The teaser trailer was made available online by Cineverse on November 13, 2023. A little girl goes downstairs on Christmas Eve in the little over two-minute teaser in the hopes of seeing Santa Claus. Her surprise at seeing a guy in a red suit laying presents under the tree quickly fades as she learns that the man she is going to see is Art the Clown and not Jolly Ol St. Nic.

Where to watch Terrifier 3?

Screambox has acquired exclusive streaming rights to Terrifer 3, which is receiving a broad theatrical release throughout the US.

Conclusion

With returning cast members, more blood, and a projected late 2024 release date, this edition is expected to live up to the franchise’s stellar reputation. Fans of the horror genre are becoming more impatient as they wait for Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 to begin filming and more information about the film to trickle out.