The Dungeon of Black Company Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The Dungeon of Black Company (Meikyuu Black Company) is one of the many new and intriguing isekai anime that will be available to us in summer 2021. The show stands out from the others since it’s largely comedic, with a basic yet wholesome narrative that makes up for the lack of action.

In the summer of 2021, Silver Link is, without a doubt, the most active studio. The production company behind The Dungeon of Black Company also created additional shows that aired the same season, such as My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 and the current hit, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated. There are more well-known games from Silver Link’s catalog, such as Kokoro Connect and Chivalry of a Failed Knight.

The continuing manga by Youhei Yasamura of the same name is the inspiration for the anime series. On December 6, 2016, the manga was first released by MAGCOMI. Seven Seas Entertainment released the English translation of the manga on May 22, 2018, so fans from all around the globe may finally enjoy the series after all these years.

The Dungeon of Black Company Season 2 Renewal Status

No official word on whether Meikyuu Black Company will return for a second season has been announced as of this writing. After the series finale airs, it is common practice to announce new episodes and seasons.

Additionally, after certain seasons, the show will quote “to be continued” to hint at future editions. The last episode of MBC, nevertheless, was an exception to this rule. On the other hand, the studio has been mum about the cancellation. Additionally, the series has received praise from both viewers and critics.

According to IMDb, the pilot season has a 6.8/10 rating. But on MyAnimeList, it was rated 7.38 stars. The episodes of the show also often appeared on Funimation’s most popular lists. Therefore, the producers would not have a rough time making the renewal selection. Within a few weeks, the news may be made public.

The Dungeon of Black Company Season 2 Release Date

Airing from July 9, 2021, to September 24, 2021, the first season of The Dungeon of Black Company concluded with the 12th episode. The majority of viewers have given the anime series good ratings, and it has a respectable score on MyAnimeList.

Keep that in mind; it has won over a lot of viewers—to the point that some are requesting a new season. Will there be a second season of The Dungeon of Black Company?

Neither the author nor the studio have commented on the possibility of The Dungeon of Black Company at this time. Nonetheless, a new season may still be published at a later date, so supporters shouldn’t be disappointed.

The Dungeon of Black Company Story

Real estate investor Kinji Ninomiya is a non-educated earner who has saved enough to live lavishly in a rooftop apartment. He finds himself abruptly transported to a fantastical realm via a portal, where he is soon enslaved to a mining firm that extracts crystals from a dungeon.

Seeking a method to escape his newfound destitution, Kinji assembles an unconventional adventure group, the Black Company, to reestablish his financial stability.

The Dungeon of Black Company Cast

Kinji Ninomiya Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Christopher Escalante (English)

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Christopher Escalante (English) Rim Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English)

Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English) Wanibe Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Stephen Sanders (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Stephen Sanders (English) Belza Voiced by: Satomi Satō (Japanese); Sarah Roach (English)

Voiced by: Satomi Satō (Japanese); Sarah Roach (English) Boss Goblin Voiced by: Wataru Takagi (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English)

Voiced by: Wataru Takagi (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English) Shia Voiced by: Megumi Toda (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Toda (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English) Ranga Voiced by: M.A.O

Voiced by: M.A.O Dungeon Ant A Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka



The Dungeon of Black Company Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Yohei Yasumura’s Dungeon of Black Company manga is the basis for the anime series. There are a total of seven volumes in the Isekai manga. Apart from this, the franchise does not have any additional source material for spin-offs.

This anime’s first season was based on around 29 chapters of the manga. This concludes the manga, which consists of almost six volumes. But now creator Yohei Yasmura has made it clear that the manga will go on for a long time.

Another important plot arc, meant to be a lengthy play, starts in volume seven as well. We may therefore assume that there will be sufficient source material released in the manga for The Dungeon of Black Company Season 2 to warrant its broadcast on screen.