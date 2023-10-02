The Director Who Buys Me Dinner Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Director Who in their right mind Buys Me Dinner is a South Korean program whose first season premiered on iQIYI on December 15, 2022. The director of the program is Yang Kyung-hee.

Love Tractor, Kissable Lips, or The Tasty Florida are Yang Kyung Hee’s additional South Korean dramas. Son Yi Seul wrote the first season for The Director Who Buys Me Dinner.

Popular names for the South Korean drama include A Strange Director Who was Only Buys Me Rice, Bapman Jal Sajuneun Isanghan Isanim, and The Strange Director Who Always Feeds Me Dinner.

The premiere episode of Season 1 was published on December 15, 2022. There are ten episodes, and each is a few minutes long.

Fans thoroughly relished The Director Who Buys Me Dinner. The first season in the Korean drama received a great deal of adoration and praise from viewers.

The same-titled webcomic by Toesa, illustrated by Yang Eun Ji, functions as the show’s inspiration.

Director Who Purchases Me Dinner is a homosexual relationship. It depicts the intimate relationship between an executive and an employee.

The end of the Korean drama occurred on January 12, 2023. Fans admired the execution and characters of the television program.

Also impressive were their acting abilities. Since the program has concluded, viewers anticipate the premiere of a new season.

The release date, anticipated plot, cast, and where to view the second season of their favored K-drama, The Director Who in their right mind Buys Me Dinner, intrigue them.

This article contains both the answers with your queries and a synopsis of the first season. Read the article below for information on Season 2 of The Director Who Buys Me Dinner.

Dong Baek informed him that he had been born into a shaman’s household; consequently, he has no name. Yu Dam provided him with a handkerchief and bandaged his wound.

He said he would help himself find a name, like a winter-blooming flower, so he was given the name Seol Dang Baek.

Dong Baek wasn’t expecting to see him, and they both proceeded to the director’s residence for dinner.

He noted that his home appears to be extremely desolate, and he has no companions. Yu Dam reassured him that everything is alright now that Dong Baek is at his side.

The Director Who Buys Me Dinner Season 2 Release Date

The Director Who Buys Me Dinner has a South Korean BL romantic drama based on the same-named webcomic.

Son Yi Seul authored the program, while Toesa authored the webcomic. Since the conclusion of the first season on January 12, 2023, supporters have been anticipating the release in the second season.

Season 2 of The Director Who Buys Me Dinner is not currently in production. The show’s renewal has not yet been verified.

Fans can watch other Korean dramas in the same genre, including First Love Again, A Shoulder to Cry On, Triage, Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding, Ossan’s Love, and many others, until the season is officially announced.

The Director Who Buys Me Dinner Season 2 Cast

South Korean love story The Director Who Feeds Me Dinner was based on a webcomic by Toesa with the same title.

The second season has not yet been verified, so its cast cannot yet be determined. Prior to uttering any statement, confirmation news is required.

Park Young Woon portrayed the role in Min Yu Dam in the first season. He portrayed the primary protagonist in Bad Girlfriend.

Jang You Sung portrays Dennis Lee in Park Jeong Woo’s The Director Who Buys Me Dinner! Choi Hwan Yi and Kim Ji Eun performed supporting roles.

The Director Who Buys Me Dinner Season 2 Trailer

The Director Who Buys Me Dinner Season 2 Plot

The first season for The Director Who Buys Me Dinner was put out from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023, through the iQIYI streaming platform.

Season one concluded with a flourish, and now admirers are eagerly awaiting season two. Unfortunately, Season 2 of The Director Who Buys Me Dinner is not yet formal, so the narrative cannot be predicted.

During the first season for The Director Who Buys Me Dinner, Yu Dam serves as the director of Min Entertainment. He has thus far If he does not, he will perish.

Dong Baek is now a member of Min Entertainment. He believes the director is insane and is unable to comprehend his hypothesis.

Seol Dong Baek is ecstatic after being selected for the planning team position at Min Corporation.

He has 27 years of age. But when he entered the company and the office for planning management, his was surprised to find that his name was absent from the list of new planning team members.

The following day, he examined the correspondence he received from the company and discovered that he had been allocated to the office manager.

When he entered Min Yu Dam, his saw his role model, Dennis Lee. As soon as he entered the office, Min asked him out on a date.

After hearing him, he concludes that his employer is mentally ill. And refute his claims. Min then reveals that he had known him for years.

And Dong Baek has an heart-shaped mole on his torso. When he arrives home and examines his bosom, he is stunned. The following morning, he has a hallucination in which he is wounded in the torso.

When he arrives at the office the following morning, he informs Min about his experience. He feels a searing ache in his thorax, however.

Min caresses the area in which Dong Baek feels discomfort to alleviate it. Then he informs him that they must fall in love in order to break the enchantment.

Unique and intriguing is The Director Who Buys Me Dinner’s narrative. The narrative follows Yu Dam with his fifth existence.

Yes, Yu Dam has had four lives as a result of a god’s curse. Yu Dam must discover his soulmate or they will both perish.

Dong Baek informed him that he was created into a shaman’s household; consequently, he has no name. Yu Dam provided him with a handkerchief and bandaged his wound.

He said he would help them find a name, like a winter-blooming flower, so he was given the name Seol Dang Baek.

They both fell in love, chose to marry Yu Dam, and proposed eloping. However, Min’s family learned of their intention to abscond and shot Dong Baek with an arrow.

Returning to the present, Dong Baek was concerned because Yu Dam had neither responded nor called him since arriving in Seoul. Yu Dam arrived after Dong Baek and observed him while he slept.