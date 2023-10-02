Laws of Attraction Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Boy-love performances occupy a unique position in the affections of the audience. Today, you’ll learn about the second season with the Thailand Boys Love drama Laws of Attraction in this article.

Laws of Attraction Season 2 is a Thai action series about boy-love. It is under the direction of Worawit Khuttiyayathin.

He is the director of the successful dramas Tales of the Grandmaster, To Sir, with Love, and You’re My Destiny, among others.

Laws of Attraction premiered on July 15, 2023, on iQIYI, along with its last episode was broadcast on September 2, 2023, for the audiences to appreciate.

The season’s chemistry between characters has made viewers’ pulses race. They desire a new season in which they can see more of their beloved characters.

This week will see the release of Laws of Attraction Episode 6, and we have more information on where, when, and how to watch the drama.

Also, if you missed the previous installment for whatever reason, don’t fear; a concise summary of the previous episode containing all spoilers is provided below. So, what awaits? Continue down!

The Thai drama Law of Attraction has a total of eight episodes. On July 15, 2023, the first episode for the drama was released.

Five episodes for the drama have already been published, and the sixth episode will be released shortly.

The protagonist of this legal romance drama is Tin, who buried her only niece in a homicide investigation and pursues justice.

However, the murderer broiled the politician’s son, preventing him from hiring an attorney. In the end, Charn offers to assist Tin because he also seeks personal vengeance against the politician.

At this very instant, your life is being directed and influenced by unseen universal forces, the most potent of which constitutes the Law of Attraction.

As constant as the law in gravity, it influences your existence in more ways instead of you can fathom.

The good news is that once you become aware of this universal law, your can learn how to use it to improve your life! Because, here’s the thing: you are continuously creating.

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Release Date

The final episode of the Thai boy-love romance drama Laws of Attraction aired on the iQIYI streaming platform on September 2, 2023.

The creators of the program have not made any public announcements regarding the status of its renewal. To your dismay, nothing was said about the release date of the second season.

Fans of Law of Attraction must wait for the show’s producers to proclaim the premiere of a brand-new, thrilling season.

Worawit Khuttiyayathin directed the first season, which premiered on iQIYI upon July 15, 2023. The viewers were captivated by the show’s plots, characters, and acting.

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Cast

Thanapat Kawila, who appeared as Night Ratti in My Lucky Star, played the role of Charn Sangsathienpong in the first season for Laws of Attraction Film.

In the first season of To Sir, with Love, Jam Rachata Hampanont portrayed Tinn Koetkasin.

The acting of See Parathhalorn Kaiyanan, Pearl Satjakorn Chalard, Organ Rasee Wacharapolmek, Not Vorarit Fuangarome, and Duangao Jarujinda was also appreciated by the audience.

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Trailer

Laws of Attraction Season 2 Plot

The Thai romantic drama series Laws of Attraction stars Rachata Hampanont, Thanapat Kawila, Satjakorn Chalad, and Parattan Kaiyanan.

The audience responded positively to the program, and they eagerly anticipate the premiere of a new season.

They have questions about the narrative of the upcoming season. Charn is an egocentric attorney who only admits clients who can pay him more.

Unfortunately for fans of the show, the second season of Laws of Attraction has not yet been confirmed, so the second season’s narrative cannot be predicted at this time.

The Thai romantic drama Law for Attraction aired on the iQIYI streaming service on July 15, 2023. The program follows Tinn and Charn as they seek justice after being denied it.

He represents only prominent clients and transforms wrongs into rights. During his work on a high-profile case, his was abruptly removed from it, leaving him stunned and wounded.

Tinn, on the other hand, serves as a taekwondo instructor; his niece was slain in a vehicle accident, but justice was never served.

They decided to combat together and join forces. They grew closer with each passing second and quickly developed affections for one another.

Law of Attraction, referred to as Kot Haeng Rak Dueng Dut according to its native Thai, is a Thai boys’ love drama that centers on both law and romance.

The story’s primary protagonists are Tinn and Charn, who band together to obtain the justice denied to them.

Charn constitutes a lawyer who will use any means necessary to obtain a briefcase. He chooses only high-profile cases that has elevated compensation, with that he can even transform wrong into right. With prestige and wealth comes egotism.

When he is abruptly removed from an important case without prior notice, his vanity is wounded and he feels embarrassed of himself.

Upon examining it, he discovered that he was removed from the case because of a secret, he had is now determined to reveal, exact retribution on, and profit from.

Tinn is a taekwondo instructor as well as the uncle of Tonkhao, a young girl who was slain in a vehicle accident but for whom no justice was ever served.

To obtain justice for her niece, Tinn shakes hands in Charn and pledges her assistance. To accomplish this, he turns with Tinn and joins him.

Despite having opposing natures and individual motivations, the apparent intimacy between the two may be problematic in their case.

However, disclosing the truth and obtaining justice are not so simple when there are so many harmful individuals in the world.

By the conclusion of the first season of Law of Attraction, we should have answers regarding Tinn’s niece’s tragedy and her receiving justice.

If a new season is released, we can anticipate an even more hazardous and high-profile case than in the previous season.