Zombie Detective Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The success of Season 1 of the Korean drama series Zombie Detective, which premiered in September 2020, was due to its unique plot, excellent acting, and excellent casting.

The twelve episodes for the program that aired on KSB2 were widely discussed and praised for their storylines.

Audience members immediately demanded a second season after the show’s conclusion raised many suspicions and instilled a sense with outstanding curiosity.

ghoul Detective was the story of a ghoul named ‘Kang Min-ho’ (the film’s main protagonist). One day, he awakens and realizes he is a corpse with no recollection of his past.

Kang Min-ho practices walking and speaking like a human being; he conceals his wounds with cosmetics.

Kang Min-ho assume the persona of private investigator Kim Moo-young to unravel the enigma surrounding his past.

A former investigative reporter by the name of ‘Gong Sun-Ji (a leading actress) joined Moo-young’s agency as a part-time assistant.

One day, she uncovers Moo-young’s monster secret, and she and Moo-young join forces to solve crimes and unravel the mystery surrounding the existence of undead.

It was first made available in the original Korean language on numerous web platforms, including viki.com. The film was subsequently converted into English and Hindi and released in those languages as well.

Zombie Detective follows . One day he awakens and realizes he is a corpse, but has no memory of his previous existence.

Kang Min-ho conceals his wounds with cosmetics and trains himself to move and behave like a human in order to pass as one.

While Kang Min-ho investigates the mysteries regarding his heritage, he assumes the identity of Kim Moo-young, a private investigator.

A woman with the stage name “Gong Sun-Ji,” who formerly worked to serve as investigative correspondent, joined Moo-agency Young’s as a part-time assistant.

One day, she discovers Moo’s secret regarding the zombies, or the two establish a partnership to investigate homicides and discover the reason for the zombies’ existence.

Zombie Detective Season 2 Release Date

The show aired under KBS Drama Production as well as just with the first season, captured a lot of viewers, indicating which audiences and fans are anxiously waiting for a second season.

However, there is no concrete news or information regarding the second season of the program from the production company.

As the premiere of the first season occurred in 2020, the second season is expected to be released this year or the following.

One can anticipate a statement for a second season based on past trends, the show’s popularity, and its suspenseful conclusion, but it is difficult to predict a specific date or time to feed the series.

Zombie Detective Season 2 Cast

Choi Jin Hyuk as Kim Moo Young / Kang Min Ho

Park Ju Hyun as Gong Sun Ji

Kwon Hwa Woon as Cha Do Hyun

Tae Hang Ho as Lee Sung Rok

Lee Joong Ok as Wang Wei

Ahn Se Ha as Lee Tae Gyun (Sun Young’s husband)

Hwang Bo Ra as Gong Sun Young (Sun Ji’s sister)

Sung Min Jun as Lee Joon Woo

Zombie Detective Season 2 Trailer

Zombie Detective Season 2 Plot

Kang Min-Ho was an ordinary individual until he awoke one day to discover that he had been transformed into a corpse and had lost his identity.

Initially, the undead resided in the highlands, where he attempted to control his zombie-like demeanor and adapt to human ways.

As he witnesses a crime, he discovers a detective identification card in the victim’s luggage.

This is a great chance for the ghost to rediscover himself. In order to accomplish this, he resolves to become a police officer and creates an alibi under the name Kim Moo-Young.

Without a’mortal’ life but still alive, this ‘undead’ creature attempts to find a means to live in human society while searching for his lost identity.

As he transfers to a new city and opens his own agency as a private investigator, he meets Gong Seon-Ji, an earlier writer for a current affairs complain program who was assaulted by an unknown individual while working on a case, causing her to leave her job.

As Seon-Ji discovers Moo Young’s reality, she gains an understanding of his situation and teams up with him that assist him uncover his past life.

Seon-ji and Moo Young solve a number of cases as part-time detectives at his detective agency.

It is too early to speculate about Season 2’s narrative, but it is probable that there will be an increase in the number of undead and that the story will revolve around them.

We cannot conjecture on the plot of the forthcoming second season as there has been no official proof and we do not know what will transpire. Wait until the official announcement is made.

It is too early to speculate about Season 2’s narrative, but it is probable that there will be more undead and the story will revolve around them.

Without an official acknowledgment as well as any information, we are unable to predict the narrative of the second season. We should await its official confirmation.

Kang Min-ho (Choi Jin-hyuk) discovers that he is a corpse with no memory of his past upon awakening.

In an effort to solve the enigma of his past, he trains himself to walk and speak like a human, conceals his wounds with cosmetics, and assumes the identity of a private investigator Kim Moo-young.

Former investigative journalist Gong Sun-ji (Park Ju-hyun) is recruited as a part-time aide at Moo-young’s agency.

She uncovers Moo-young’s zombie secret, as well as the two form a partnership to solve crimes and unravel the zombie existence enigma.