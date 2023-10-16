The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 39 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment Chapter 34 is the final chapter for the manhwa, and as the chapter’s release date approaches, fans are becoming increasingly eager to see what happens next.

After transporting the general’s daughter on his back as she was injured, our primary character seems to have begun cultivating a relationship with her.

The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment ranks as one of the finest ongoing Manhwa series because it transitions from an action-driven narrative to a rom-com.

This romantic development is adorable, and in a variation on the humorous narrative of the series, it demonstrates that this series might be everything we could wish for.

The most recent chapter revealed numerous details, including the connection within General Son and Kim’s platoon leader. These two individuals appear to be rivals and erstwhile companions.

When the general saw that Kim had carried his daughter in his back, he became enraged and questioned the platoon commander as to why he would send his injured daughter on a mission.

The conclusion of their conversation was them preparing for a duel, the general’s anger toward Kim, and the general bearing his little girl in his back.

As he receives a premonition from the dark spirit, our protagonist is en route to a Hwacheon to observe a potential dungeon breach in the area.

To his astonishment, however, the incident had taken place before and he discovered the general’s daughter in the vicinity.

This is why fans are eager to see what happens next in the series along with what the purpose of the destined meeting is.

The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 39 Release Date

Chapter 39 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment was published on November 2, 2023. The release time, in accordance with Japanese Standard Time, was 11:12. And 7:42 on November 2, 2023, based on the standard time in India.

The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 39 Plot

They have all attempted to attract his interest by being humorous and giving him their undivided attention in the hopes that he will notice them.

The most important aspect of the narrative, however, is the connection between Kim and the woman with blue hair who portrays the protagonist, which is not stated.

These two protagonists are central to the romance narrative. The other characters exist solely for dramatic purposes.

The bus carrying the girl exits after a brief delay, and the narrator observes their departure before assisting his assistant.

The little creature’s “uwu” behavior and request for diabolical energy made Kim the protagonist of the little devil’s avarice.

However, the discourse rapidly shifts when the imp informs Kim that the creature from another universe is about to arrive.

This time, there is a catch: the beast is not coming out of the gate; it is coming from elsewhere.

MC immediately travels to the location of the imp and, after confirming that what he said is accurate, bestows malevolent power upon the minor demon.

The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment has a manga series that follows the life of a young child named Minjun Kim who is transferred from his peaceful, joyful world to a world inhabited by demons.

He must use his abilities to protect the newly-formed planets from the demon himself. When everything was proceeding without incident, something unexpected occurred. In order to safeguard Kim, she must overcome numerous obstacles.

Kim vanishes while battling demons, and once he returns, the serenity he brought has been disrupted by the devils’ unforeseen battles and shits.

He is confronted with a number of new threats, and his psyche is this time completely unsettled.

Throughout the series, he is depicted battling and confronting a variety of perils and demons to prevent the planets’ deterioration.

In the final chapter 27, we become privy to a scenario in the life of the series’ protagonist, Kim. We observed him training to fight and engage in combat, and this time everything is proceeding without incident.

He has a strong rapport with those in the training programs, and his sessions are proceeding smoothly. Even the officers as well as additional personnel perform admirably there.

In the forthcoming chapters within the series, the soldiers or the demons will engage in a fierce conflict.

When everything was going well, a colonel on duty received a warning that something unfortunate would occur.

This time, the suspect is quite dangerous, and the commanders instruct the soldiers to be prepared and vigilant for any impending difficulty or challenge.

As previous chapters of the series have depicted Kim’s positive and tranquil personality, it is anticipated that future chapters will depict Kim’s aggressive and haughty nature.