Where to watch Goosebumps Reboot?

Fans of R.L. Stine’s creepy Goosebumps books will be pleased to learn that the franchise will be adapted into a 2023 American horror-comedy series. The soon-to-air show was developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller. It sounds like it will give us a fresh take on some classic tales that have been lingering in our memories for a long time.

In 2020, Sony Pictures, Original Film, and Scholastic Entertainment announced they would produce the first Goosebumps film. They collaborated on the Sony Pictures Animation blockbusters “Goosebumps” (2015) and “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” (2018). Rob Letterman, who directed the first film in the series, was called on to direct the TV adaptation alongside the talented Nicholas Stoller. The pilot episode, which Letterman directed, laid the foundation for what promises to be an intriguing and terrifying series.

Goosebumps Reboot Release Date

In contrast to the usual practice of streaming services, in which full seasons of a show are made available all at once, Disney released the first five episodes of the Goosebumps remake in a single batch on October 13, with the remaining five episodes spread out over the course of five consecutive weeks, from October 20 through November 17. This method will result in new episodes of the show airing in the days running up to and following Halloween.

Goosebumps Reboot Cast

This is the cast of the Goosebumps TV show, set to premiere in 2023: Continue reading to learn more about the primary cast members, including previous roles and credits.

Justin Long as Mr Bratt

Rachael Harris as Nora

Zack Morris as Isaiah

Isa Briones as Margot

Miles McKenna as James

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella

Will Price as Lucas

Goosebumps Reboot Plot

Disney+’s adaptation of the Goosebumps books will focus on the same group of five high school students for the entire series, in contrast to the original show’s anthology format, which featured a new cast of characters in each episode.

As a result of their actions, the kids have released magical forces upon their town, and now they must band together to defeat them. Principal photography was done in Vancouver, thus whether or not the town featured is fictional, the Disney+ Goosebumps show will most definitely have a frigid and spooky atmosphere.

While the new series will follow the same characters, the Disney+ show will adapt five distinct Goosebumps stories to create one overall plot, which may be disappointing to longtime fans of the original series. Say Cheese and Die, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms!, and Night of the Living Dummy are the five books adapted for the series.

Goosebumps Reboot Episodes

There are a total of 10 episodes in the series.

Episode 01: “Say Cheese and Die!”

Episode 02: “The Haunted Mask”

Episode 03: “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom”

Episode 04: “Go Eat Worms”

Episode 05: “Reader Beware”

Episode 06: “Night of the Living Dummy”

Episode 07: “Give Yourself Goosebumps”

Episode 08: “You Can’t Scare Me”

Episode 09: “Night of the Living Dummy Part 2”

Episode 10: “Welcome to Horrorland”

Where to watch Goosebumps Reboot?

Both Disney+ and Hulu will feature the terrifying series during its Halloween-themed “Hallowstream” and “Huluween” streaming blocks, respectively, adding to the anticipation.

Goosebumps Reboot Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Disney+’s live-action Goosebumps series premiered in the middle of September 2023. At 1:54, it establishes the tone of the newest live-action adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books and defines the plot of the new Goosebumps program. While the 2023 Goosebumps doesn’t feature any material that would warrant an R rating, it’s also not as geared toward kids as earlier adaptations.

Goosebumps Reboot Production Details

Scholastic Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, and Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film, which produced the 2015 film and its sequel, announced on April 28, 2020, that they were developing a live-action TV series revival. R.L. Stine announced a producer and director for the series in March 2021.

The sitcom was picked up by Disney+ with a 10-episode order on February 4, 2022. Both Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, who wrote and executive produced the 2015 Sony Pictures Animation film and will direct the pilot episode, are returning to the project.

Principal production with cinematographers Stephen McNutt and Thomas Yatsko began in Vancouver in October 2022 and was scheduled to wrap up there in March 2023. The Whistler Olympic Park was the site of filming in February 2023.

Goosebumps Reboot(Episodes 1 to 5) Review

We get some boring moments as well as some extremely intriguing ones in the first five episodes of Goosebumps. As a viewer, it appears that patience is a virtue in this updated version, as the terror does not immediately strike.

The show incorporates elements from Pretty Little Liars, Stranger Things, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and other YA mystery series. The show’s primary focus is on being a young adult show, and the horror comic elements are secondary, which I believe works well for the target audience in this day and age. In 2023, not much will have survived without content, and Goosebumps is learning the appropriate lessons to include that.

The program takes its time getting going, but it never lets up on the 90s nostalgia (right down to the first song that plays in the rain as the pilot episode begins). Episodes 3 and 4 of Goosebumps, however, speed up the pace, better connecting with the text and ushering readers into an exciting new universe where joy and fear are equally at home.

The Goosebumps franchise is currently a slumbering success. The show has gotten off to a good start, but whether or not it is receiving enough attention at the moment is unclear, given the glut of horror releases in the month of October. Of course, we anticipate more episodes of the same high-quality horror and comic programming.