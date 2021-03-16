Index of Narcos (Season 1 to Season 3) Watch or Download All Episodes!

We all know the drug dealer Pablo Escobar. He was smuggling cocaine the most. In his life, he has smuggled all types of drugs and made uncountable money with them.

At a young age, he became one of the richest men in the world by supplying drugs. He started this business with a few people around them, including his cousin, ‘Gustavo Gaviria.’ They were both involved in this drug cartel.

Pablo and Gustavo both started to handle the drug cartel with the help of few people. They started to create the biggest drug cartel in Colombia. The people loved him because he helps the public a lot by any means, including financially. He became a billionaire with the supply of cocaine. The main supply of him was cocaine. He was selling cocaine to the world.

Even he had laboratories to make cocaine. At one time, he had no space to hide the money he earned.

Narcos download All Season Watch:

The Netlfix original series Narcos is an American crime drama series based on the life of Pablo Escobar. It includes the biography of the drug lord Pablo Escober. You can also download all seasons on the OTT Netlfix because it is available offline.

Yes, he is also known as Drug Lord of Colombia. By the time, he was getting rich as well as powerful. Netflix’s original series Narcos is having a total of three seasons.

The first two seasons include Pablo Escobar’s story, and the third season includes the Cali cartel story. Pablo Escobar was handling the Mendelian cartel. This all thing happened in 19’s.

In this article, you will find all the details regarding Netflix’s original series Narcos. So, read the complete article.

All three seasons are having ten episodes each. So, there is a total of 30 episodes. Each episode contains a length of 42-44 minutes. There is also another season of Narcos, but it is apart from the first series. It is titled Narcos: Mexico.

The story turns from Colombia to Mexico. Even the third season of Netflix’s original series Narcos differs from the first two.

Because it includes a whole different story compared to the previous two seasons, Netflix’s original series Narcos Season 1 was released on 28th August 2015. The second season was released on 2nd September 2016, and the third season was released on 1st September 2017.

Each season releases with one year gap. All three season was released on the OTT platform Netflix. It is a very famous series and rated 8.8 out of 10 on IMDB. All seasons are available in two languages; Spanish and English.

Now, let’s discuss the full cast of Netflix’s original series Narcos (Season 1 to Season 3).

Cast and Characters of Netflix’s original series Narcos (Season 1 to Season 3):

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar Pedro Pascal as Javier Pena Boyd Holbrook as Steve Murphy Joanna Christie as Connie Murphy Maurice Compte as Colonel Horacio Carrillo Diego Catano as La Quica Andre Mattos as Jorge Ochoa Roberto Urbina as Fabio Ochoa Stephanie Sigman as Valeria Velez Jorge A. Jimenez as Poison Paulina Garcia as Hermilda Gaviria Bruno Bichir as Fernando Duque Paulina Gaitan as Tata Escobar Raul Mendez as Cesar Gaviria Manolo Cardona as Eduardo Sandoval Cristina Umana as Judy Moncada Eric Lange as Bill Stechner Florencia Lozano as Claudia Messina Damian Alcazar as Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela Alberto Ammann as Helmer Pacho Herrera Francisco Denis as Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela Jose Maria Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes Michael Stahl-David as Chris Feistl Andrea Londo as Maria Salazar Javier Camara as Guillermo Pallomari Pepe Rapazote as Jose Chepe Santacruz Londono Matias Varela as Jorge Salcedo Cabrera Arturo Castro as David Rodriguez Kerry Bishe as Christina Jurado Matt Whelan as Daniel Van Ness Juan Pablo Raba as Gustavo Gaviria Juan Sebastian Calero as Navegante Richard T. Jones as a CIA officer Luis Guzman as Gonzalo Rodriguez Gacha Ana de la Reguera as Elisa Alvarez Thaddeus Phillips as Agent Owen Carolina Gaitan as Marta Ochoa Vera Mercado as Ana Gaviria Martina Garcia as Maritza German Jaramillio as Gustavo de Greiff Alfredo Castro as Abel Escobar Raymond Ablack as Agent Neil Stoddard Miguel Angel Silvestre as Franklin Jurado Carlos Camacho as Claudio Salazar Bre Blair as Lorraine Julian Arango as Orlando Henao Montoya Andres Crespo as Carlos Cordova Taliana Vargas as Paola Salcedo Shea Whigham as Agent Duffy Edward James Olmos as Chucho Pena Gaston Velandia as General Jose Serrano Juan Pablo Shuk as Colonel Hugo Martinez Brett Cullen as Ambassador Arthur Crosby Leynar Gomez as Limon Laura Perico as Marina Ochoa Ariel Sierra as Sureshot Danielle Kennedy as Ambassador Noonan Juan Riedinger as Carlos Lehder Patrick St. Esprit as Colonel Lou Wysession Jon-Michael Ecker as El Leon or The Lion Julian Diaz as Nelson Hernandez Luis Gnecco as Cockroach Adria Arjona as Helena Sotomayor Dylan Bruno as Barry Seal Gabriela de la Garza as Diana Turbay Aldemar Correa as Ivan Torres Juan Pablo Espinosa as Luis Carlos Galan Mauricio Mejia as Carlos Castano Gil Tristan Ulloa as Ernesto Samper Colombian President Gabriel Iglesias as Dominican Gangster Gustavo Angarita Jr. as Fidel Castano Mauricio Cujar as Diego Don Berna Murillio Bejarano Julian Beltran as Alberto Suarez Adrian Jimenez as Colonel Herrera Adan Canto as Rodrigo Lara Bonilla Rafael Cebrian as Alejandro Ayala A.J. Buckley as Kevin Brady

So, this is the cast and characters of Netflix’s original web series Narcos. In the web series, the user will also see Pablo Escobar’s contacts with many drug dealers, also interaction with drug enforcement agents.

He has many enemies, and that is the reason why the team members of Pablo Escobar were eliminated one by one, and at last, he had only one man with him. The way of explaining Pablo Escobar’s story in Netflix’s original web series Narcos is breathtaking and heartwarming.

Netflix’s original web series Narcos got a very positive response from the audience, and that’s why the series got so much popularity. The web series Narcos also lists on the top web series of Netflix.

Netflix’s original web series Narcos was announced in April 2014. The theme song of Narcos is amazing and wonderful. The song titled Tuyo was composed by Brazillian singer and songwriter Rodrigo Amarante.

Tuyo is an opening song of Netflix’s original web series Narcos. It also has a title card. The web series Narcos is created based on true events, and even between the episodes, real scenes of 19’s are also displayed.

The best part of the web series is a narrator. It puts an extra charm to the web series Narcos. Netflix’s original web series Narcos has also won many awards, such as in 2016, the Guild of Music Supervisors Award, in 2017, Golden Trailer Award.

Netflix’s original web series Narcos was also nominated for some awards, such as in 2015, Hollywood Music in Media Awards. In 2016, Golden Globe Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Satellite Awards, British Academy Television Awards, Imagen Foundation Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and Artios Awards. In 2017, 43rd People’s Choice Awards and Golden Reel Awards.

The next series Narcos: Mexico, was released on 16th November 2018. It includes the war in Mexico on drugs. It is also fantastic series.

The user can watch Netflix’s original web series Narcos on Netflix. The user will only require a subscription to watch the web series Narcos or any content.

Netflix’s original web series Narcos was created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. Season 1 and season 2 were narrated by Boyd Holbrook, and the third season was narrated by Pedro Pascal.

In Netflix’s original web series Narcos, there were many executive producers. It includes Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Katie O’Connell, Eric Newman, Jose Padilha, and Elisa Todd Ellis.

Christophe Riandee, Jason Geroge, Tim King, Jose Luis Escolar, and Paul Eckstein were producers in Netflix’s original web series Narcos. The web series was shot in Colombia and the United States.

Mauricio Vidal did the cinematography of Netflix’s original web series Narcos. The web series was made under Gaumont International Television, and Netflix distributed it.

There are many HD formats available on Netflix to watch the web series Narcos. It includes 1080P and 4K.

Now, let’s discuss the index of Netflix’s original web series Narcos Season 1.

Index of Netflix’s original web series Narcos Season 1 Download:

Netflix’s original web series Narcos season 1 explains the earlier life of Pablo Escobar. The story began in the 1970s when Pablo Escobar had started the business of cocaine.

In season 1, the episode is of the introduction of all the characters. Boyd Holbrook does it. He narrates throughout season 1 and season 2.

Pablo Escobar started to manufacture cocaine in the middle of the jungle. He creates a laboratory in the middle of the jungle. It continues to July 1992.

At first, we can see how Pablo Escobar involves in all this cocaine supply and all, how he started the business of cocaine, and how he smuggled them all over the world.

Pablo Escobar started the cocaine trade in Colombia. He started to sell every illegal thing such as alcohol, Cigarettes, Marijuana, Household Appliances, etc.

At that time, it was not allowed to sell such things in Colombia. Then he meets with the Chilean exile and a chemist, “Cockroach,” who shares the idea of running a business together.

Cockroach creates cocaine in a huge quantity, and Pablo Escobar distributes them. So, they create a drug cartel. Pablo Escobar was running the Medellin cartel, and his enemy team was running the Cali cartel.

They started to sell cocaine in Miami in a huge quantity. They expand the laboratories and workers to increase production.

To increase the demand, Pablo Escobar bought many expensive techniques to increase production and specified the route to supply cocaine in the United States. It was very easy for Pablo Escobar.

They recruited some men to supply cocaine to different countries and give them a commission. By the time Pablo Escobar’s contacts increased, he started doing business with many drug dealers.

Pablo Escobar has created a big market of cocaine in the United States. So, there was a large number of money transfers every day from the United States to Colombia.

But it was found by the United States government, and they send a team from the DEA to Colombia to clear the issue. At that time, A DEA agent of America, Steve Murphy, was sent to Colombia with a DEA agent of Colombia, Agent Pena or Javier Pena.

They both had to work together because they were both assigned partners in this drug case. The DEA agent Steve Murphy and his task force have to work with the government of Colombia. Colonel Carrillo led the operation.

He assigned to end up the process of supplying the drug from Colombia to the United States. At that time, Pablo Escobar knows all the things going around. He had a larger network.

As he got the information, he escaped from his current house with his family. Pablo Escobar did not get caught by authorities. The whole operation was handled by Colonel Carrilo, from the search bloc.

After so many tries, Pablo Escobar and authorities have decided to negotiate. Pablo Escobar wanted to create his own jail, and he told the authorities that he would surrender and lock himself in jail for two years.

He added that he would add his own army around the jail, and the government police have to stay away at least five kilometers.

The government agreed, and he started to live in Jail. But he runs his business from inside the jail. Pablo Escobar had a dream to become the President of Colombia. He tried a lot to become the President of Colombia. He was a family man, and he cares for a lot of people.

He was helping the needy people in any way, including financially. To gain people’s trust, he had done so many things, including the killing of Kidnappers.

Once upon a time, one girl was kidnapped by a popular kidnapper group. Pablo Escobar got the news of it, and he stated that he would bring the girl back. In a short time, he got the girl, and he killed the kidnappers and hung them on the trees and clicked a picture of that and make it public.

So, the public started to trust Pablo Escobar. He also says himself, Robinhood. But the game changed when he appeared in the meeting of political parties. At the meeting, The president of Colombia unveils the real face of Pablo Escobar that Pablo Escobar is a drug dealer and he is a criminal by displaying his first arrest photograph.

Pablo Escobar was shocked, and he becomes angry as well. He goes outside and arranges the press conference. He states that he will give the answer to this insult. And Pablo Escobar killed the president.

It was the biggest mistake of his life. The whole drama was started from this murder. Now, he has to hide because the government released the arrest warrant against Pablo Escobar.

The whole operation of searching Pablo Escobar was handled by two DEA agents, Agent Pena and Steve Murphy. Pablo Escobar’s cousin, Gustavo Gaviria, was caught by the Colonel Carrillo. Carrillo killed Gustavo and send a warning to the Pablo Escobar too.

The situation was so much critical that Pablo Escobar could not even go to the funeral of his brother because he has to hide himself to save his and his family’s lives.

Netflix’s original series Narcos season 1 ends with the escape of Pablo Escobar from Jail. That scene is eye-catching and breathtaking.

The vice president goes inside the jail to talk with Pablo Escobar. The government has to take some action against Pablo Escobar because of the activities going on inside the Jail.

The government was making a deal with the drug lord Pablo Escobar. At that time, Steve Murphy and Agent Pena had a different plan, and the Cali cartel had a different plan.

They both were against Pablo Escobar. They both wanted to catch Pablo Escobar. Also, Steve Murphy and Agent Pena got help from the CIA to catch Pablo Escobar.

The title of each episode suits the story in Netflix’s original series Narcos. The first season of Narcos was having a total of ten episodes titled Descenso, The Sword of Simon Bolivar, The Men of Always, The Palace in Flames, There will be a Future, Explosivos, You will Cry Tears of Blood, La Gran Mentira, La Catedral, and Despegue.

The drug lord Pablo Escobar was ready to do anything to keep the business run. But the authority was also trying a lot to take down the drug lord Pablo Escobar, but it was not so easy.

We can say that there was a war between the authority and the drug lord Pablo Escobar. He was capable enough to handle dangerous situations. But also, he was feeling alone because of the death of his brother Gustavo Gaviria.

But he has to keep running, so he started to keep the business on. But he created many enemies. In prison, he killed one man, and his wife told him that he would take down Pablo Escobar. His name was Judy Moncada. He was the major obstacle or barrier to Pablo Escobar. Let’s talk about the index of Netflix’s original web series Narcos season 2.

Index of Netflix’s original web series Narcos Season 2 Download:

Season 2 starts from the end of season 1. The story of Pablo Escobar continues. Pablo Escobar needs some more time to hide. He wants more resources as well.

The whole country was searching for him, and he was roaming around the city in a taxi cab. He said that he was not a rat who hide. So, he owned a taxi cab and roamed around the city to see the police’s movements.

Now, he was trying a keep the business running. He was starting a new life. He hired many men and some teenagers also. Who keeps an eye for the police or any unwanted signal to protect Pablo Escobar.

Now, it became a war. Pablo Escobar was involved in many battles with the police. Some members of the paramilitary group of the CIA and Cali cartel merged and created an organization, ‘Los Pepes,’ to eliminate Pablo Escobar.

One by one, the members of Pablo Escobar were eliminated, and he knew that one person of the group is on the other side. So, he changed the way and goes to the safe house with his one bodyguard.

In the safe house, Pablo Escobar celebrated his 44th birthday with his bodyguard. Pablo Escobar tried to contact his wife and family, and the police have tracked him. He got caught and killed by the police and DEA.

Each episode of each season has a different and unique title. Netflix’s original series Narcos season 2 titled, Free at Last, Cambalache, Our Man in Madrid, The Good, the Bad, and the Dead, The Enemies of My Enemy, Los Pepes, Deutschland 93, Exit El Patron, Nuestra Finca, and Al Fin Cayo. Let’s talk about the index of Netflix’s original web series Narcos season 3.

Index of Netflix’s original web series Narcos Season 3 Download:

In season 3, the story continues after the death of Pablo Escobar. Now, the DEA tries to catch the Cali cartel. It is because it was the big group after the end of the Mendelian cartel, which was handled by Pablo Escobar.

The leader of the Cali cartel, Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, said that they would leave the cocaine business and start the legal business after 6 months.

Even they were about to surrender after 6 months. The story continues with it. The operation to catch the Cali cartel leaders was handled by Agent Pena or Javier Pena. It was displayed in season 3.

The title of each episode of Netflix’s original series Narcos season 3 titled The Kingpin Strategy, The Cali KGB, Follow the Money, Checkmate, MRO, Best Laid Plans, Sin Salida, Convivir, Todos Los Hombres del Presidente, and Going Back o Cali.

Add a bookmark of this website to get the latest update and news. Stay tuned for the next update.