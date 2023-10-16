Good Burger 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Celebrate the return of the dynamic duo of Dexter and Ed, masters of the burger flip, by cooking a few more patties on the grill this summer. The hotly anticipated follow-up to the teen comedy classic Good Burger from the ’90s is almost here.

Good Burger follows the lives of two teens, played by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who work at a seedy but successful burger establishment of the same name. Nickelodeon Movies produced the picture and Paramount Pictures released it in theaters; the screenplay was written by Dan Schneider, Kevin Kopelow, and Heath Seifert.

Good Burger 2

It aired in July 1997 and made $23.7 million on a budget of $8.5 million, becoming a commercial triumph. It’s July 2023, which means now is the best time to provide you with additional details about the upcoming sequel.

Maybe you’re skeptical because this news sounds far too good to be true, and you want to know when Good Burger 2 will be released, among other things. Is there a character list and plot summary for Good Burger 2? All of your questions, and more, will be answered below. To yet, this is all we have learned about the film.

Good Burger 2 Release Date

Paramout+ has confirmed the long-awaited release date of “Good Burger 2.” On November 22, 2023, the film will finally be released, giving fans 26 years to dig out their aprons and find out how to prepare Ed’s secret sauce.

Those anticipating a theatrical release may be dismayed to learn that Paramount appears to be moving the picture directly to streaming on Paramount+; however, they can always gather their best friends, order some burgers, and relax and enjoy the voyage together at home.

Good Burger 2 Cast

In Good Burger 2, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel will return as Dexter and Ed, respectively, but they will be joined by other recognizable faces. Paramount+’s heritage sequel to Good Burger will feature a handful of the original actors, including Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Some fresh faces will join the Good Burger 2 cast as well.

Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin

Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell

Kamaia Fairburn as Mia

Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2

Anabel Graetz as Ruth

Elizabeth Hinkle as Cindy

Fabrizio Guidoas Mr. Jensen

Emily Hinkler as Mindy

It has also been reported that some well-known actors will make cameo appearances in Good Burger 2, albeit it is yet unknown who these actors will be. In terms of the creative team, Good Burger 2 has James III on scripting duties alongside All That and Good Burger authors Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert. Phil Traill, director of The Middle and executive producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will helm Good Burger 2.

Good Burger 2 Plot

The fast food industry is in for a ketchup and chaos storm in Good Burger 2, the much-awaited sequel to the original. Ed, the charming goofball, is now the manager of the Good Burger restaurant, and the antics of the staff are going to increase exponentially.

Meanwhile, Dexter, the insane chef, has to swallow the bitter fruit of his own experiment. When one of his wild ideas inevitably backfires, he finds himself suddenly unemployed. Dexter is at the end of his rope, so he heads back to the starting point of his adventure in the hopes of landing a job.

However, things aren’t swimmingly at Good Burger. The story’s summary indicates a dramatic climax. Dexter tries to get back on his feet by being reckless, and in doing so, he causes chaos in the company. There was certain to be friction between his views and Ed’s administrative authority.

Dexter hates having to take orders from his former coworker-turned-boss. Their showdown will be the fast food drama’s main attraction. Over three decades after the first Good Burger was released in 1997, Good Burger 2 dishes you fond memories with a side of laughs. The chaos, magic, and comedy are all set to return in the follow-up.

Good Burger 2 Trailer

The Good Burger 2 teaser is only 35 seconds long, but it features a lively exchange between the two leads, proving that Thompson and Mitchell haven’t lost their comedic touch. Ed and Dexter’s ride in the Burgermobile, Ed’s continued erratic driving, and a new take on the original Good Burger greeting, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we take your order?” are just a few of the references crammed into the first 30 seconds of the first look at Good Burger 2. The promotional material also introduces us to Ed, the new owner of Good Burger, and his team of employees.

Good Burger 2 Creators

The director of “Good Burger 2” is Phil Traill, who has also helmed episodes of “The Middle,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “Single Drunk Female.” Since Traill has built his career on starring in comedies that feature large casts, he should feel quite at home among the Good Burger regulars.

Thompson and Mitchell return to produce Good Burger 2. Kevin Kopelow (All That) and Heath Seifert (Good Burger) wrote and executive-produced the show. Another executive producer is Artists for Artists’ Johnny Ryan Jr. Phil Traill is in charge of directing and producing. James III’s writing skills have been put to use.

The movie is being produced by Nickelodeon Studios, and Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, the respective heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, are overseeing the project. Nickelodeon’s production is overseen by Brittany Cope and Omar Camacho.

Where to watch Good Burger 2?

The much-anticipated follow-up to the cult classic Good Burger will debut on Paramount+.

Conclusion

The magic that made the first Good Burger such a classic will be recaptured and released in the sequel. Once again, the perfect blend of comedy, heart, and burger-loving enchantment is going to take over our screens.