The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 37 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This time, we’re bringing you the latest manga chapters, which have held the public’s attention for quite some time and are currently on their 28th chapter. The Dark Mage’s Return is the series that will be discussed.

The series is an action-packed comedy-drama with an incredible plot that will blow your mind.

Continue reading to learn everything you need to be aware of before catching up with the original version.

If you, too, are interested in learning more about the series’ plot and the anticipated plot of the next chapter, you’ve come to the correct place. Regarding the series, we’ve covered all pertinent information.

The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 37 Release Date

Chapter 37 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment was published on October 19, 2023. The release time, according to Japanese Standard Time, was 11:12. According to Indian standard time, it is 7:42 on October 19, 2023.

The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 37 Trailer

The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 37 Plot

The most important aspect of the narrative, however, is the connection between Kim and the woman alongside blue hair who portrays the protagonist, which is not stated.

These two protagonists are central to the romance narrative. The other characters exist solely for dramatic purposes.

The bus carrying the girl exits after a brief delay, and the narrator observes their departure before assisting his assistant.

The little creature’s “uwu” behavior and request for diabolical energy made Kim the protagonist of the little devil’s avarice.

However, the discourse rapidly shifts when the imp informs Kim that the creature from another universe is about to arrive.

This time, there is a catch: the beast is not coming by means of gate; it is coming from elsewhere.

MC immediately travels to the location that has the imp and, after confirming that what he said is accurate, bestows malevolent power upon the minor demon.

The General’s daughter can finally tell Kim in Chapter 36 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment how he saved her life by carrying her upon his back when she was injured.

Kim was expecting to see a terrorist attack or a prison escape in the vicinity, but he was surprised to discover that neither was occurring.

Kim realizes that harboring the general’s daughter made her grateful and enabled him to acquire information that will aid his plans.

The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment was a manga series that follows the life of a young child named Minjun Kim who is transferred from his peaceful, joyful world to a world inhabited by demons.

He must use his abilities to protect the newly-formed planets from the demon himself. When everything was proceeding without incident, something unexpected occurred.

Kim vanishes while battling demons, so when his returns, the serenity he brought has been disrupted by the devils’ unforeseen battles and shits.

He is confronted with a number of new threats, and his psyche is this time completely unsettled.

Throughout the series, he is depicted battling and confronting a variety of perils and demons to prevent the planets’ deterioration.

In the final chapter 27, we get introduced to a scenario in the life of the series’ protagonist, Kim.

We observed him training to fight and engage in combat, and at this point all that is proceeding without incident.

He has a strong rapport with those in the training programs, and his sessions are proceeding smoothly. Even the officers and additional personnel perform admirably there.

When everything was going well, a colonel on duty received a warning that something unfortunate would occur.

This time, the suspect is quite dangerous, and the commanders instruct the soldiers to be prepared and vigilant for any impending difficulty or challenge.