Things to know about Westworld season 3 DVD release.

May 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Westworld is American Science-Fiction Television series which is broadcast by HBO in all the world. This series is written and directed by Michael Crichton and series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Roy. To this date, three seasons of the west world premiered on television.

Westworld story plot science fiction technology-based wild west theme amusement park in the Westworld. Westworld is populated by android hosts. The amusement park is an exclusive theme park where people who can afford the ticket can live without any kind of limits. In the West world hosts who are lifelike robots that can pass off as human being. These hosts could bleed, feel pain, and show emotion just like other human beings.

West world story takes turn when the bots start to remember their original identities, remember things from the past, which is not supposed to happen. At this point in the Westworld were customers supposed to do whatever they want to do no matter how brutal. This west world thing allows them to find one true self. Season 1 first DVD launched on 7th November, enables viewers to watch season in 4k Ultra HD and new special features.

Till this far west world come up with a first, second, and third chapter of the series. West world season 3 first glimpse of the season premiered on 20th February and gave a hint to the viewers what this season is going to be about. Some part of the season 3 trailer was taken from the previous season’s episode. Trailer stuffed up with an event that HBO describes as “Dark Odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and birth of a new form of life on Earth.”

Westworld season starred with many faces around the globe. Let’s take a closure look at these faces and names. The cast of the Westworld’s world is Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Aaron Paul as Caleb, John Gallagher Jr. as Liam Dempsey Jr., Tommy Flanagan as Martin Connells, Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac, Ed Harris as Man in Black, a.k.a. William, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, Hiroyuki Sanada as MusashiGES, Pom Klementieff as Martel, Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton, Marshawn Lynch as Giggles, Scott Mescudi, a.k.a. Kid Cudi as Francis, Lena Waithe as Ash. This season of Westworld loaded up with the very huge cast. Seems that HBO has many plans for Westworld’s world. Stay excited about upcoming adventures.

