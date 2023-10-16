Spellbound Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hulu’s ‘Spellbound’ follows Cece Parker Jones, a ballerina student who embarks on a magical adventure after enrolling at the Paris Opera Ballerina School. Cece is the protagonist in the spin-off teen fantasy drama series from ‘Find Me in Paris’ creators Jill Girling and Lori Mather, which follows her as she discovers her Wizen ancestry and the magical abilities she has inherited from her family.

The first season ends on a cliffhanger as Cece faces imminent peril after mixing ballet lessons with her magical escapades. Here’s what we know so far about the potential for a second season of “Spellbound,” in case you’ve been wondering if Cece and her companions will come back to our screens and solve some of the pressing concerns.

Spellbound Season 2 Renewal Status

It looks like there will be a second season of the sitcom, which is great news for viewers. Even though Huly hasn’t officially announced that the series has been renewed for another season, production on brand-new episodes has begun. The second season was rumored to be filming in Paris prior to the show’s August 2023 premiere on the streaming platform. New episodes were being written as early as June 2023, while preproduction on the sequel began in July of that year.

Jill Girling, the show’s co-creator, posted on Instagram in June 2023 that production will begin on Season 2. An image of the script for Season 2 was shared online by Girling the next month, suggesting that preparations had begun. Two weeks before the first season had been made accessible on Hulu, on August 17, 2023, Girling announced that production on the second season had begun.

Spellbound Season 2 Release Date

The second season order for Spellbound was confirmed in May of 2023. In August of 2023, production will begin on the 13 brand-new episodes. There has been no confirmation of an air date, although it’s likely to happen sometime in 2019.

The second season has begun production, therefore it will be a while before it is made available to the public. According to the media, Cee is planning to abandon her magic career in favor of a dancing career before various mysteries are revealed. If you include filming and post-production time, Season 2 might premiere in the middle to late parts of 2024. Based on the data we have at hand, we have come up with this estimated date.

Spellbound Storyline

‘Find Me in Paris’ is a follow-up to Spellbound, a fantasy drama on Hulu. This story takes place in the breathtaking setting of the Paris Opera Ballet School. This narrative ignores the difficulties of time travel in favor of a fresh adventure featuring original characters and revolving around the allure of magic.

Cece, a 15-year-old girl, embarks on a journey that will change her forever. Her unwavering passion for dance propels her to leave her sleepy American hamlet for the bright lights of Paris. She faces an internal conflict between her dream of being a professional ballerina and her interest in the supernatural. But Cece has an unknown enemy who wants to steal her abilities for himself.

Spellbound Cast

Hailey Romain as Cece Parker Jones

Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter

Abigail O’Regan as Mia Banks

Etienne Moana as Benoit Ducasse

Sam Darius as Jack Ryder

Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy

Rik Young as Armando Castillo

‘Cameron James-King as Adrian

Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy

Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones

Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones

Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola

Charles Baker as Kevin

Briony Martha as Juliet

Spellbound Ending

Armando tells her class of aspiring ballerinas that they will be performing a ballet adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” near the close of her first semester at the Paris Opera Ballet School. However, there were a number of incidents that plagued every single staging of the play, leading many to believe that it was cursed. Cece utilizes her magic to bring about her ideal cast for the play, but she ends up cursing her entire class in the process.

As the story progresses, Cece learns that after Shakespeare stole her idea for “Macbeth,” a wandering Wizen named Juliet Birdman cursed the play. Cece, Amy, Lola, and Simone are thus compelled to work feverishly to discover a means by which the curse can be lifted.

Cece eventually tracks down an imprisoned Juliet at a theater, the result of an unfinished curse spell. She manipulates Cece and makes her finish the ritual by using magic dust. Cece goes back to ballet practice, but she can’t stop thinking about Juliet. However, Aunt Ginger and Lizzie find out about the danger that Cece is in. As a result, they convene the Parisian Wizens of their coven to carry out a ritual that will shield Cece from the effects of the curse and ultimately dissolve it.

In the end, Cece and her pals put on a ballet performance of the well-known play for the midseason showcase. The fate of the curse, however, remains uncertain after the performance ends and Cece vanishes. Cece may have broken the curse while manipulated by Juliet, given the efforts of the Wizens. But it’s not clear what, if anything, will change for Juliet or Cece after the spell is finished. While her pals rejoice onstage, Cece is pulled away in the final moments by an unknown masked man.

Spellbound Season 2 Plot

The next episode will pick up just after the season finale. Cece was enthusiastic about her future as a dancer and was 15 years old when she was accepted to a prestigious ballet school. She’ll spend more time with her digital companion after he frees her from the spell and allows her to explore the magical world.

Cece’s maturity is on display as she confronts the mysterious and sinister Juliet. What she does in the next season after learning about her past with Kevin, her mother’s marriage and the magical realm will also be explored. Cece will serve as the show’s protagonist, with the other characters playing supporting roles.

Where to watch Spellbound?

The series is available to subscribers of Hulu and any other service that streams Hulu originals.