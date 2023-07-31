D.P. Season 3 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

Have you seen the latest D.P. season? After a year and a half apart, the cast of the popular South Korean drama, which includes stars like Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Suk-ku, is back together for the highly anticipated new season. You heard that right; Season 2 of Deserter Pursuit is currently streaming in its entirety on Netflix. The second season continues the trend of the first by delivering nonstop action sequences and a heavy helping of mystery and excitement. Do you know what? Once again, the foursome’s acting skills left us deeply moved.

However, the big question still needs to be resolved. Has D.P. already been picked up for a third season? With the K-drama’s return with Season 2, viewers are curious whether or not the show will be renewed. The action of D.P. Season 3 has really begun. What’s in store for our favorite characters has us on the edge of our seats. In addition, after the conclusion of Season 2, many believe the original production company will soon give the go-ahead for D.P. Season 3. Now we’ll get down to the day’s meat and potatoes, as Season 3 of Deserter Pursuit is being discussed in detail.

D.P. Season 3 Renewal Status

D.P. has not been renewed for a third season as of this writing. The third season of D.P. is rumored to premiere on Netflix in 2024. You may anticipate the return of Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku, Ji Jin-hee, and Kim Ji-hyun. But that’s only a hunch, for all we know.

As of this writing, Netflix has made no formal announcement. The confirmation of Season 2 came in December 2021, a few months after the broadcast of Season 1. A third season, I hope, will be confirmed in the near future by an official declaration. With the news of Season 2 came a sneak peek, showing Corporal Han calling out to Jun-ho to come with him. Maybe Netflix has something on its sleeve to keep viewers occupied and curious until it makes an official announcement.

D.P. Season 3 Release Date

To begin, the third season of the highly acclaimed Korean drama D.P. on Netflix has not yet been confirmed. There has been no formal word on renewal as of yet. We have no idea if the K-drama will be renewed for a third season. Did you, however, see the D.P. Season 2 mid-credit scenes? Well, this has probably started a lot of rumors flying about. Even if Season 2 of D.P. isn’t officially renewed, there’s a secret message for us in the mid-credits sequences.

With any luck, Netflix will finally end their radio silence and give Season 3 of Deserter Pursuit the go-ahead it deserves. In addition, there were a number of plot holes in the K-drama’s sequel, which may be a good omen for us. We believe the tale is not yet complete, therefore Season 3 of the hit Korean drama D.P. is much anticipated. When it comes to a release date, we expect Season 3 of D.P. to premiere sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

D.P. Storyline

D.P. is a 2014 Korean film about a squad of military police out to apprehend deserters. In a South Korean context, the series highlights the negative aspects of the military. Those who are seen as “weak” are often sent to the bottom of the totem pole and subjected to unspeakable horrors at the hands of their superiors and fellow soldiers out of a belief in “survival of the fittest” and a culture of bullying and hazing.

Together, Private Ahn Jun-ho and Corporal Han Ho-yeol set off on an exciting mission to track down the deserters.

D.P. Season Cast

Private Ahn Joon-ho played by Jung Hae-in

Corporal Han Ho-yeol played by Koo Kyo-hwan

Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu played by Kim Sung-kyun

Captain Im Ji-sup played by Son Suk-ku

General Gu Ja-woon played by Ji Jin-hee

Lieutenant Colonel Seo-eun played by Kim Ji-hyun

Corporal Park Sung-woo played by Go Kyung-pyo

Shin Hye-yeon played by Lee Seol

Jo Suk-bong played by Cho Hyun-chul

Hwang Jang-soo played by Shin Seung-ho

Heo Ki-young played by Park Se-joon

Shin Woo-suk played by Park Jung-woo

Choi Joon-mok played by Kim Dong-young

Jung Hyun-min played by Lee Jun-young

Heo Chi-do played by Choi Joon-young

Kim Roo-ri played by Moon Sang-hoon

Chun Yong-duk played by Hyun Bong-sik

Ryu Yi-kang played by Hong Kyung

Kim Kyu played by Bae Yoo-ram

Jun-mok’s mother played by Oh Min-ae

Lee Jae-chang played by Song Duk-ho

Tae Sung-gon played by Han Woo-yul

Ahn Soo-jin played by Lee Yeon

Lee Hyo-sang played by Joo Jong-hyuk

D.P. Season 3 Plot

If you’ve seen every episode of Season 2, you’ve probably already found every plot flaw in the story and written them down. Season 2 of the most-watched show in Netflix history ended on a horrifying cliffhanger, so Season 3 can’t come soon enough. Beom-gu and Ru-ri are both taken into custody. They’re under military guard now, but that’s not the end of the story. Season 2 Episode 6 ended with Joon-ho, Ho-yeol, and Ji-seop paying a visit to Beom-gu in prison. We also got a glimpse of Jang-soo, who seemed to have come to terms with his past misdeeds. However, Season 2 will have more of this epic drama.

If a third season is approved, justice for the families who have been wronged by this system will be pursued. Numerous queries remain unanswered at this time. When will the judges make their final ruling? Why is justice taking so long to be served? Yet another potential threat awaits Cho Suk-bong now that he is prepared to testify in court. Finally, viewers are still curious as to whether or not Beom-gu will be released from jail on bond. Obviously, the plot has to be refreshed for a new season.

D.P. Season 3 Trailer

There has not yet been a Season 3 DP trailer released.