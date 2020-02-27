The curious detail that appears on Goole Maps when you look for Buckingham Palace

Share it:

The Street View tool has placed a small ‘easter egg’ when you search Google Buckingham Palace.

The British Royal Family has mistakenly included a movie website on its official website

If you are thinking of traveling to London soon, you will surely be seeing on Google where to stay, where to have drinks and what cultural places to visit. And obviously the Buckingham Palace has crossed your path, and that is the official residence of the queen Isabel II It is one of the ‘busiest hotspots’ in the city, especially at the time of the iconic changing of the guard! So it is not surprising that, once in the capital, ‘googlees’ the address of the palace, and even if you are somewhat clueless pull the Street View tool of Google Maps To see how to get there on foot. At this point you will freak out a lot when you drag the yellow puppet to the immediate vicinity of the Windsor residence, because it will have disappeared and instead there will be an avatar of the Queen with her crown, her band and the characteristic outfit she has been wearing for decades ! A detail that honors the most famous head of state of the globe.

If you want to see it with your own eyes you just have to access Google Maps, use Street View and drag the figure to the area that is armored by the most impassive guard in the kingdom.

This is what the royal palace looks like when you use View Street. Google.

This is how the mother of Charles of England looks if you enlarge the figurine …

Google Maps

This ‘easter egg’ was discovered a few days ago by a Reddit web reader who quickly gave the warning and viralized the detail that, for now, has not been extrapolated to the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, yet! Although if you choose to look for Windsor Castle in the county of Berkshire or the summer residence of Elizabeth II in Scotland, the Balmoral Palace also shows the puppet of the monarch. Now we just need to know if the Queen herself has pulled Google to see how she has been portrayed in that tool, very fans!