The cover for the 10th DVD volume of Demon Slayer has been unveiled

The one of Demon Slayer it is an endless epic that thanks to the hard work of Koyoharu Gotōge has been able to conquer millions of fans scattered in every corner of the globe thanks to unforgettable characters and a succession of adrenaline events that have been able to keep readers and spectators in suspense.

As the manga continues its publication, volume after volume, the animated adaptation has now come to the end of the first season – and an anime film will soon follow – and many are waiting for the various DVD volumes to arrive through which it will be possible to enjoy all the episodes released for now.

Well, during the past few hours the has been published on Facebook official cover of the 10th volume DVD – which you can view by scrolling down to the news – from the Demon Slayer series: Kimetsu no Yaiba. According to what revealed by the staff who worked on the production, the volume will be made available to the public starting from April 29, 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that recently new information has arrived on the theatrical performance of Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba. In addition, an incredible € 400 Demon Slayer-themed Kimetsu no Yaiba statue has also been unveiled in recent days.