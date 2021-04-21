take it for 145 euros with free shipping

If you are looking for a new smartphone, in AliExpress, you can find a Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC 64GB for 145.74 euros using the XIAOMIES150 coupon. Shipping from Spain is free.





We are talking about a mid-range, from the previous generation, which stands out for the 120Hz panel and its processor Snapdragon 732G. This will allow us, for example, to enjoy relatively demanding games.

It has a 6.67-inch FullHD + screen, a more than correct quad rear camera and NFC connectivity. This will help us, for example, to make payments directly with our mobile.

In addition, as usual in Xiaomi devices, we have a huge 5,160mAh battery that will give us excellent autonomy.

In the analysis of the Xiaomi Poco X3 from Xataka Android you will find a complete test of this device and all its features in detail.

