How to find an iPhone or Android mobile with Google Home

On this occasion, we are not going to talk about how to find your stolen or lost phone on the street (for that there is already the ‘Find my / Search my’ function from Apple or ‘Find my device / Find my device’ from Google), but Of how find out where in the house it can be. And, for this, we are going to turn to Google Home.

Using Google Assistant voice commands, you can ask your Google Home device (either a speaker or a display) find your phone and make it ring, even if you have the “Do not disturb” mode activated. This function, which has been available on Android for some time, is now also compatible with iPhone thanks to the new features of the Google Assistant.

OK Google, where is my mobile?

Thanks to the latest update of the Google Assistant, in case of not finding our phone, we can ask the speaker or screen find it and make it ring, regardless of whether the terminal is Android or an iPhone.

The process is identical for both: you just have to use the command “OK Google, where is my mobile?” or “OK ​​Google, where is my phone?” However, you need to use the same google account on your Google Home device and on your mobile, in addition to whether it has a WiFi or mobile data connection.

Although it is not necessary on Android, keep in mind that, in the case of an iPhone, you must first activate the notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app to make the phone ring even when it is muted or with do not disturb mode activated. To do this, go to Settings> Google Home> Notifications and turn on critical alerts.

From there, just say the command out loud and Google will detect all mobiles linked to your account and it will ask you which one you want to sound:

Ok Google, where is my mobile?

I see you have multiple phones. The first is an iPhone, should I call to make it ring?

Yes.

Okay, your cell phone should already be ringing.

Instantly, the phone will ring automatically and you will be able to find it easily; when you pick it up, just touch anywhere on the screen to stop the sound.