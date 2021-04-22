Microsoft removes Xbox Live Gold requirement to play Free to Play online

Xbox has detailed its plans to make multiplayer online in free games is available for users of Xbox what do not have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

A post via Xbox Wire explains that, starting today, players will be able to access online multiplayer in over 50 games free without being an Xbox Live Gold member.

Currently, the list includes games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Rocket League, Roblox and Destiny 2. Also, Brawlhalla, Warzone, It Takes Two y World of Tanks they also enter the initiative. Furthermore, Microsoft has confirmed that the list of free games will be updated “as more free games are released.”.

In January, Microsoft announced plans to increase the price of Xbox Live Gold, but then quickly reversed his decision after fans expressed their opinions on the move. As part of its response to fan reaction, Microsoft said it would work to make free games available without Xbox Live Gold, what has led to this ad.

Then you can see the complete list of games that you can now play online without the need for a subscription:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

In other Xbox news, it was revealed earlier this week that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are ready to receive enhanced features Resume (Quick Resume) in the near future, including ability to view and delete saved states within the user interface.