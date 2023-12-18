The Brothers Sun: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The Brothers Sun, a Netflix original that was greenlit for production in February, has a promising idea and some impressively signed actors. With an impressive ensemble cast, content with deep cultural roots and a planned eight-part series, The Brothers Sun promises to be a groundbreaking drama.

Thanks to its fascinating storyline and stellar cast, the series will transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. After a tragedy divides the Sun criminal family, the Brothers Sun follow them as they spend their time between Taipei and Los Angeles. The show is going to go deep into the topic of cultural and family differences, as well as the ties that remain strong regardless of distance.

Discover all the details on the highly anticipated Netflix series right here!

The Brothers Sun Release Date

Are you prepared with your schedule? In that case, save Thursday, January 4, 2024, on your calendars, since that’s when Netflix will debut the dark comedy series. On this day, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET, the first season, consisting of eight episodes, will be released.

The Brothers Sun Plot

When Bruce Sun’s elder brother Charles comes to visit from Taipei, Taiwan, life for the ordinary Californian becomes completely flipped upside down. Bruce, who had no memory of his time in Taipei, would later find out that his family was a well-known mobster in the city and that his brother had been brought up to be a hardened criminal by their late crime boss father.

Charles fled to Los Angeles when his father was slain, ensuring the safety of his family. Also, he would learn that his mom followed him to California so they could start a new life far from their dysfunctional family. Unfortunately, Bruce had little choice but to adopt his family’s mafia lifestyle; therefore, his mother’s efforts were in vain.

The Brothers Sun Cast

The principal character, played by Justin Chien, is a vicious mobster named Charles Sun, who travels to Los Angeles to defend his family after the murder of his father at the hands of an unidentified assassin. His most famous parts were in Two Sides: Unfaithful and Pool Boy.

Michelle Yeoh is one of the other series stars, as previously stated. She portrays Eileen, Charles’s mom, who uprooted her life in Taiwan and moved to California with her youngest son, Bruce, to have a fresh start.

You may recognize Yeoh from his roles in Marco Polo and The Witcher: Blood Origin, both of which are available on Netflix. In addition to her performances in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, and Gunpowder Milkshake, she was in the Netflix film The School for Good and Evil.

The following is the cast list:

Michelle Yeoh as Eileen/Mama Sun

Justin Chien as Charles Sun

Highdee Kuan as Alexis

Joon Lee as TK

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun

Madison Hu as Grace

Rodney To as Mark

Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots

Jenny Yang as Xing

Maite Garcia as Professor Edner

Alice Hewkin as June

The Brothers Sun Creator

Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu developed the Netflix action comedy series. Brad has worked with Ryan Murphy on many projects before, including Dahmer (Netflix) and American Horror Story, Glee, Scream Queens, Pose, and American Horror Story. He was an executive producer and writer for Nip/Tuck as well. Gwyneth Paltrow is his wife.

It seems that this is Byron Wu’s first significant endeavor as a writer and producer. Wu has previously been associated with the script of the short film The Getaway.

The Brothers Sun Trailer

The Brothers Sun, an upcoming action comedy series on Netflix, has debuted with its first official trailer.

At the beginning of the clip, it seems like Eileen is in a tough spot; her kid is in danger, and she is being kept captive by an enemy of her family. Regardless, she keeps up a composed front—that is until she suspects Bruce, and not Charles, could be the son in issue. In light of the impending peril faced by the Sun family’s youngest member, he discovers the truth about his family’s membership in the Jade Dragons.

Despite Bruce’s lack of interest and his fruitless efforts to maintain his normality, he finds himself entangled in everything. There are already lots of action scenes in the video, and there will be more in the future. It also shows how the plot will combine drama with humor.

The Brothers Sun Filming Details

Production on the series began on June 15, 2022, and ended on September 23, 2022. The series reportedly began post-production on February 22, 2023, which is a little later than originally thought. Possible reshoots are the reason for the two post-production dates; however, we don’t know why.

Production credits indicate that Los Angeles, California, USA, and Taipei City, Taiwan, were the primary locations for filming the series.

Where to watch The Brothers Sun?

Streaming of The Brothers Sun will be accessible on Netflix starting Thursday, January 4, 2024. The program will be available for streaming on the stated platforms via Netflix. Countless top-notch series and movies are available on the renowned site.

The Brothers Sun Episodes

It is still unknown how long each of the eight episodes of The Brothers Sun will be. Upon its debut, all eight episodes are going to be streamable simultaneously.