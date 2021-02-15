Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood unveils the promo video.

As announced, Bushiroad held a press conference where he revealed the first promotional video, voice cast, production team, and synopsis for the original anime Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood.

The video features the opening song titled “Exist” and performed by the band RAISE A SUILEN, who also performs the closing song titled “Embrace of Light.”

The series has its premiere scheduled for next April 6 at 25:29 hours (technically at 01:29 hours on April 7) in Japan through different television stations. The Hulu platform will also release the episodes a week late, while the BookLive service will host an upcoming manga adaptation.

The cast of voices:

There will be Shouta Aoi as Makoto Tsukishiro, Ayasa Itou as Asahi Nakamura, Suzuku Mimori as Sawa Yukimura, Raychell as Elena Hanakaze, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Jin Kuzuhara. Let’s talk about the production team.

Production team:

Susumu Kudo (K, Coppelion, Hand Shakers) is directing the anime at Bakken Record Studios (Pandora to Akubi). Rika Nezu (Saint Oniisan, live-action by Kimi ni Todoke) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts in collaboration with Kunihiko Okada.

Kano Komiyama is handling character design, while Jun Yamaguchi is credited with production design. MICHIRU is in charge of the soundtrack’s composition, under the audio direction of Yuichi Imaizumi at Sonilude Studios.

Synopsis for Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood

The anime is set in an alternate history in Japan in 1931, with the Tokugawa shogunate never abolished, and Emperor Meiji never restored to power.

The anime will follow “Nue,” an organization of shogunate executioners who enforce the government.

The story’s description contains intentional historical discrepancies: pointing to the year as the year 64 of the Meiji era (the Meiji era only lasted 45 years until 1912) and mentioning Tokugawa Yoshinobu as the reigning shogun (Tokugawa Yoshinobu died in 1913). Stay tuned for the next update.”