The Boys season 4: Release Date, Cast Members, and Everything You Need to Know

The Boys is a superhero-themed American television programme. Eric Kripke created it for Amazon Prime Video. The programme, which is inspired by the comic book with the same title by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, follows the titular group of vigilantes as they fight against those who misuse their superpowers.

The comic book series adaptation started its production in 2008 with Adam McKay scheduled to helm the movie. It seems that the series was initially planned to be a feature-length film.

The movie was left in development hell as a result of creative disputes between the team and the companies who acquired the picture. The series’ rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video in November 2017, and Toronto-based filming got underway in May 2018.

The Boys’ first eight-episode first season debuted on July 26, 2019. On September 4, 2020, the second season debuted, and on June 3, 2022, the third season did the same. The show was given a fourth season in June 2022. Positive reviews and compliments for the show’s composition, plot, comedy, and cast performances have been received.

The Season 3 conclusion of the smash series The Boys on Amazon Prime provided answers to numerous fan concerns, including those about Soldier Boy’s dark history and Ryan Butcher’s supernatural abilities.

The Boys is a deftly produced parody of the prevalent superhero culture as well as their actual links to the American military-industrial system. The first episode of Season 3 continued the surprising and memorable starts of the previous seasons, making reference to the NSFW Ant-Man and Thanos meme that was popular online before Avengers: Endgame.

The Boys’ commentary has been kept current by modifications to the source material, however, this sometimes makes it pointless to go to the comics for solutions. What can viewers expect from the forthcoming season?

The Boys never appears to end, in contrast to many other streaming programmes. It appears like the programme is constantly generating new episodes of the main series while also launching spin-offs, making funny videos for its social media pages, and more.

The show’s executive producer and showrunner, Eric Kripke, recently tweeted the start of season 4 filming along with the title of the first episode, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” which may have contributed to the impression that the production team enjoys involving the fans in each and every step of the process.

The Boys: will there be a fourth season?

That’s for sure! The Boys’ fourth season was officially announced on June 10, 2022.

The Boys will be returning. Jack Quaid will play Hughie, Laz Alonso will play Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone will play Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara will play Kimiko, Erin Moriarty will play Starlight, and Karl Urban will play Billy Butcher.

The Seven have been becoming fewer in number, but Homelander has survived. Antony Starr will thus return along with Chase Crawford’s The Deep, Jessie T Usher’s A-Train, and Colby Minifie as Ashley, the blundering CEO of Vought. At the conclusion of season 3, Homelander also made his son Ryan a star, and the cast roster reflects that: Cameron Crovetti has been promoted to series regular.

Due to the upcoming inauguration of Victoria Neuman as vice president of the United States, Claudia Doumit should return. Paul Reiser, who plays The Legend, and Katy Breieras, who plays The Deep’s now-divorced wife Cassandra, are two more regular characters that could make a comeback.

The most recent addition to the cast of The Boys is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. He’ll appear on the programme in an unnamed capacity.

Also heading into the latest season are two new Supers. As Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively, Valorie Curry (Detroit: Become Human) and Susan Heyward (Powers) are joining the cast.

The Boys announced new cast members for Season 4 on December 1. They include Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, Rosemarie DeWitt, who will play Hughie’s mother, and others. Regarding the characters Benedict and Knight would portray, nothing was disclosed. Simon Pegg will return as Hughie’s father in the future season, according to Amazon.

According to the show’s creator Eric Kripke, season 4 will put a lot of emphasis on the ongoing conflict between Billy Butcher and Homelander as they fight for custody of Ryan, Becca’s kid, in what will undoubtedly be the craziest and deadliest custody dispute in history.

Councilwoman Victoria Neuman will take centre stage, according to Kripke, which is not unexpected considering her recent partnership with Homelander and her ascent to political power as seen in season 3.

Two key Big Bads for the next season are established at the conclusion of The Boys season 3. The first is Homelander, who took over after betrayal by Vought CEO and adoptive father Stan Edgar and secret head-popping Supe Victoria Neuman, who blew out the skulls of half of Congress.

There is no telling what kind of havoc she may unleash now that she is the Vice President of the United States because she has already threatened Annie and is aware that Hughie is aware of her abilities.

Thankfully, it seems as if The Boys have her in their sights as Butcher said as much in the final minutes of the episode. MM, Butcher, Hughie, Frenchie, and Kimiko seem to be back together towards the conclusion of season 3, after being split up for most of the season. Annie has also joined them as their newest member after permanently giving up her position as Starlight and co-captain of The Seven.

Furthermore, The Butcher and Homelander’s connection is comparable to that of Batman and The Joker or Holmes and Moriarty. Additionally, the events of season 4 will centre on the ascent of Victoria Neuman, a morally dubious president with the power to murder anybody and a dilemma for both Vought and The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 Episodes

The Boys Season 4 has yet to get an episode count. But as each of the show’s previous seasons contained eight episodes, Season 4 will probably do the same.

When do The Boys season 4 shooting begin?

The Boys will resume shooting in Toronto in August, Kripke previously told EW in July. August 22 was specifically referenced by actor Karl Urban in a Collider interview. With a picture of the screenplay for the first episode and the news that “Day One” had started, Kripke verified that day as the start of production.

Release Date for The Boys season 4

There is currently no announced release date for The Boys season 4 apart from the images the actors and crew have shared on social media to signal the start of production. Production started formally in August 2022, according to the Twitter tweet made by Kripke, although the show presumably won’t be streamable until mid-2023.