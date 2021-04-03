One Piece Chapter 1009: Release Date, Where to Read, and Spoilers

Despite having been around for more than two decades, One Piece is still one of the manga most successful, followed and longest running in the world. The series of Eiichiro Oda It reached a historic milestone in early January with its 1000th chapter published.

The excitement surrounding the next few chapters is not diminishing, especially with how dramatic the recent Wano arc has become. Here is in The Truth News There’s a full breakdown of chapter 1009’s release date and time, as well as a brief look at the spoilers that have started to appear online.

When is One Piece chapter 1009 released?

One Piece Chapter 1009 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 4, 2021. This according to the official chapter release schedule provided in the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media.

Photo: One Piece – Chapter 1008 (Eiichiro Oda)

Spoilers de One Piece: Capítulo 1009

Chapter 1009 Title is ‘Hell’ and it opens with the fire still spreading inside the castle. Kinemon and the Red Scabbards come face to face with Orochi and Fukurokuju. The two groups fight and Orochi transforms into his body Yamata.

The Red Scabbards cut off all of Orochi’s heads at once, but Raizou fell back to face Fukuokuju while the Red Pods continue. Kid asks Law to send one of them (Kaido or Big Mom) using his power, but he replies that if it was possible, he would have already done so.

Kaido and Big Mom launch a combo attack, destroying part of the island and wounding Zoro. Luffy attacks the captain of the Beast Pirates, but the villain can return the attack by firing lightning from his mouth. Then Law uses mess to put Zeus in a metal box created by Kid.

Killer and Zoro launch an attack that cuts through Prometheus and Killer follows him by attacking Napoleon. Kid and Law attack Big Mom together. The huge villain knocks Kid to the ground, but he reverses the attack to deliver a blow and Big Mom falls from Onigashima into the ocean.

Leaked spoilers may not be 100% accurate and, as always, we recommend reading One Piece chapters through official sources such as VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Shueisha publisher’s MANGA Plus app.

