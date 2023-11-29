The Beginning After The End Chapter 176 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Start Following the Finish The fight will unfold in a way that is unimaginable in Chapter 176, making it an explosive chapter.

This is the series’ peak point, considering how long it has been running and how well it is regarded as one among the best manhwas.

The conflict that everyone has been hearing about for a long time is now about to begin with the arrival of the Alacryan Army in Dicathen.

It is likely that at this point, before the Alacryans launch their final attack, we will witness Virion, Arthur, and the others finalizing their war preparations.

Dicathen is under emergency conditions, and the last chapter showed more mayhem erupting in the city due to the passing of Virion’s closest friend, Cynthia Goodsky.

The co-author of the The Psycho Love Contract webtoon and illustrator of the webcomic The Beginning After the End, Fuyuki23, recently revealed some very upsetting news.

The Indonesian creator made the announcement that he company Kisai Entertainment are no longer with The Beginning After the Last Chapter on his Instagram account.

The show centers on King Grey, who was reincarnated as Arthur Leywin, and his quest for atonement on the enchanted continent of Dicathen.

Arthur navigates new situations with the help of an elf princess, the Elven Kingdom, and the knowledge of his previous life.

The Beginning After The End Chapter 176 Release Date

The Start Following the Finish Everyone’s impatient wait for the next chapter is about to come to an end with Chapter 176. It is, indeed! The Beginning After the End, Chapter 176, will be released this week on December 15, 2023.

The Beginning After The End Chapter 176 Plot

I switched on Real Heart as Sylvie transformed into a dragon. from Sylvia had hidden Sylvie’s abilities from birth, Sylvie appeared to be a formidable magical creature.

I filled Dawn’s Ballad with ice, fire, lightning, and wind, and it glowed with a multitude of colors.

Uto took a stride forward, and the surroundings around him shifted from the carefree gait he had been using earlier.

It was nearly impossible to feel him there, since every stride he took sent vibrations through the earth.

Although it was fortunate that the spikes weren’t lethal, it seemed almost unjust that he could generate them. My long hair eventually went white as I descended farther into the world of heart, body, and reality.

My back was marked by it, and the runes became increasingly intricate. Sylvie retaliated at Uto, her black scales turning scarlet from the new wounds.

She was unable to keep up with Uto despite having stronger defenses since Sylvia prevented her from utilizing her abilities.

After losing his parents, young mage Camelot Leywin discovers in the kingdom of Arthur that he has been selected to guard a powerful item.

Arthur embarks on a quest to exact revenge on the evil sorcerer Zephyr, assembling allies and developing his magical abilities along the way.

He fights fierce battles against strong opponents, unearths long-kept mysteries, and muses on the actual meaning of power along the way.

In the end, Arthur triumphs, ushering in a new period that places an emphasis on harmony and the wise use of magic.

“The Beginning After the End” tells a gripping tale of bravery, friendship, and optimism’s eternal power.

The Start Following the Finish One among the biggest plot surprises to date occurred in Chapter 175 of the book. With Arthur back, there was a spark that caused everyone to doubt their abilities as awakeners.

But when Arthur understands that he and his machine pose the greatest threat, things really become hot.

The guards repeatedly stop Arthur as he runs to the scene because they think he is a nobleman’s child.

Now, the ship he worked on with the blueprints from his former world is complete. And none other than Allacrians are the ones who brought them to pass.

This increased his anxiety and caused him to vent his resentment on the soldiers, giving them an inkling of his appetite for blood.

All of that, however, is irrelevant when Arthur confronts the adversary that he created.

The Start Following the Finish There will be fresh people and unheard-of issues in Chapter 176. As the narrative develops, Arthur will have to make tough choices.

The identification of the traitor is the one item that will trouble him the most. However, as the traitor is a reincarnation of Arthur, the truth about who he turned out to be will be far worse.