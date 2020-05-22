You Season 3 Everything you need to know

Share it:

Everything you need to know about You Season 3

Joy from You Series will be back with the Season 3. Joe who played the role of the killer in Previous You Seasons is set to relive his role in Season 3. Makers have confirmed the You Season 3. You series is the Psychological Series which cracks the internet while You Season 1 and Season 2 was released in 2018. In this post, we will check out release date, cast, production details and trailer about the You Season 3.

About You Psychological Thriller Show

After releasing of previous seasons Netflix Handover the show, now Netflix will broadcast the show from Season 3. As per the expectation, this time Season 3 will be darker and thriller than Previous Season.

You are based on the Book, with the same name makers choose the title of the series. The Book You is written by Caroline Keene. Every single plot from the series is based on book You.

Who has read the book You, they will know that Season 3 will become a more dark and thrilling than another season. Fans are also expecting same for the You Season 3. At the end of Season 2, Love is pregnant and In Season 3 we will see that Love and Joe will become parents, In this being incident there is thrill is set when Love Caught the Joe with his neighbor. Let’s see what happened when Love is finding Joe in the neighbor’s house. Like this kind of ordinary scenes and situation will bring out Psychological game in the series.

Season 2 of You gives a hint that Love keeps an eye on Neighbor and then he foreign investigation company interferes with their relationship, which finds out the chemistry of Love and Joe. At that time, the Neighbor will be out of the frame at that time.

The Cast of You Season 3

Star of Previous season will be back in You Season 3. Joe and Love are the confirmed character for season 3. Penn Badgley played the role of Joe and Victoria Pedrettiare played as Love. There is new character are introduced and some character is stopped their journey in See after Season 2. So, what will be the exclusion, and what will be included are not declared yet.

News about the You Season 3 Renewal and Release Date

While You Season 2 was released, at that time makers are decided to renew You Season 3. So they are announcing the season 3 on 14 January 2020. This show will give you the first 10 episodes for free. So You Season 3 is confirmed to release on Netflix.

Makers haven’t announced the release date of the You Season 3. But in 2021, You Season 3 is likely to release on Netflix.

