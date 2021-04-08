Akira: the second Volume of the re-release arrives in April, Planet Manga opens pre-orders

The brand new edition of Akira signed by Planet Manga hit the shelves in March, and distribution continues without delay despite the inconvenience caused by Covid. Today, the publishing house confirmed that the second of the six Volumes will arrive during the current month, and pre-orders are already open on the official website.

Volume 2 of Akira will be available in the comic store and library starting from April 15, 2021, but as usual you can always decide to order the product online from the Panini Comics website at the price of € 20.90 (link at the bottom). The release date of Volume 3 will be revealed over the next few weeks.

In case you missed the specifics of the new edition, we remind you that Akira, the masterpiece of Katsuhiro Otomo, is back in a new Italian “Complete Edition” signed Planet manga, which offers a faithful re-edition of the original with new translations, a new editorial look entirely modeled on the Japanese original (including the colored endpapers and page edges) and, for the first time ever, the Japanese-style reading sense (from right to left).

However, the surprises of Planet Manga do not end there. In the last few days the publisher has announced the arrival in Italy of Nana Book Mobile Reloaded Edition and Majo no Tabitabi, and in the next few days many other news await us.