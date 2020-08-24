Entertainment

The Batman, Matt Reeves: “Here’s what makes the new costume unique”

August 24, 2020
During a recent interview with Collider, Matt Reeves he focused in particular on the peculiarities of the new costume of the protagonist in The Batman, the new cinematic reiteration of the superhero created by Bob Kane and which this time will have the face of Robert Pattinson that we can’t wait to discover.

In the interview, the director of the film defined the new costume as “unique” of its kind, thanks above all to the great work of the costume designer: “We have a wonderful costume designer, of course, Jacqueline Durran, while the costume was designed by Glyn Dillon, and they are both brilliant. It was great to work with them. One of the really important things is working with the actors. Rob [Pattinson] he had a really important part in the making of the costume and its wearability, because he not only had to wear it but also to fight inside it. This is a very practical costume. The basic idea is that he did it himself, so there was a need to see how it would work and whether it could move smoothly within it, as something that has yet to evolve. He also comes very close to the idea of ​​the subject, we are in the second year of Batman activity, so he wears it every night, he goes looking for trouble. You see it and notice that there are discrepancies. All the details of the costume are the result of the dialogue between me and the costume designers and with Rob extremely involved“.

READ:  The Batman, a fanart shows Robert Pattinson in the Batman costume of Terra-2

The cast of the film sees Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as Edward Nygma / Riddler, as well as numerous stars who have been cast for this new cinematic version of the iconic DC character.

On Everyeye you will find an analysis of the The Batman trailer and an in-depth analysis of the five most successful films on the DC Comics character.

