Teaser Poster for DC FanDome: ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look at Logo

Director Matt Reeves, as you all know the popular American filmmaker and director, reveals the first look of his upcoming latest movie “The Batman”. Yes, fans and followers worldwide are going crazy for this new and amazing look of the poster. On 20 August, Thursday, DIrector Matt Reeves is trying to shed some light over the new teaser poster of the movie. Almost everyone is talking about it currently as the news is the main attraction among all the DC fans and Batman lovers. Matt, not only reveals the dashing and cool logo for the upcoming movie “The Batman” but also he offers the teaser to promote the panel for the DC film production at DC FanDome virtual presentation on Thursday.

New Poster and Logo For The Upcoming Movie “The Batman”

The entire poster is the creative and beautiful design of Jim Lee, the chief creative officer at DC. When you will look at the amazing poster that did manage to excite all the fan followings, you will find that it is an amazing combination of creativity and beauty. The poster looks more lively with Batman wearing his suit. The poster describes Batman wearing the Batsuit which Bruce Wayne is originally wearing in the film. Fans and viewers are waiting for any update on the upcoming movie “The Batman”.

A most amazing thing that all the DC fans will find is that Robert Pattinson from “Twilight” is the face behind the Bat mask. Yes, Robert Pattinson, the handsome and charming star is going to play the character of Bruce Wayne in the movie. It seems like the fans and followers can expect Director Matt Reeves to unveil the first major look of the upcoming movie this Saturday. Matt Reeves is going to uncover some things about the latest movie during DC’s FanDome event. DC’s FanDome event is going to take place on Saturday with Aisha Tyler hosting it.

Matt Reeves All Set To Restart The Production

The filmmaker and director, Matt Reeves began tweeting out about the movie “The Batman” in February. He also informs all the DC fans to get ready for an amazing and thriller movie with a small video. The video is all about the “Twilight” hero, Robert Pattinson wearing the Batsuit with a snippet of Michael Giacchino’s score. Later on that month, there were some photos and videos of the new Batman movie all over the internet. Fans also get the Caped Crusader’s signature attire in early March. After that comes the first official look at the Batmobile that almost everyone was waiting for.

Fans will be more than happy to know that Matt Reeves is all set to begin the production again. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production needs to be put on hold. But now, Matt Reeves is going to continue the production of the upcoming movies “The Batman” in early September. The production will continue in the United Kingdom at Studios Leavesden, Warner Bros. The new release date is scheduled to be on 1 Oct 2021.

The amazing and talented star cast that will entertain fans in the upcoming movie. It includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. All the fans and followers are currently waiting for any major updates of the upcoming movie “The Batman”.

