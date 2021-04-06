The bargain of the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival from Amazon is the “smart” scale Mi Body Composition Scale 2 touching 20 euros

For those who are thinking of taking better care of their health and fitness or simply looking for a connected scale to learn more parameters apart from weight and to be able to visualize your evolution from your mobile, the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 drops in price at the Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival up to 22.99 euros, on Amazon with free shipping.





Buy Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 at the best price

The RRP of the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is 29.99 euros, one of the most attractive at the cost and performance level, but at the moment it is possible to buy it for 22.99 euros on Amazon, the same price as in Media Markt (although in this case the collection is free).

a price that stands out in the connected scale sector due to its good cost-performance ratio, but right now it is available for 10 euros less: buy it at 19.99 euros with free shipping if you are from Prime.





Xiaomi 21907, Mi Body Compositscale 2, White, Pack of 1

The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is the latest version of the “smart” scale from the firm. its aesthetics is very simple and minimalist, it works with batteries and supports up to 150 kilos.

It connects to the mobile through Bluetooth 5.0, dumping the data that you can later see from the application. Is app is multi-user, so it can be used by multiple people.

The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 provides data on weight, basal metabolic rate, BMI, percentage of body fat, bone mass, water, Muscle mass, physical age, protein, visceral fat, ideal weight, size and general score, which allows know in a global way what our state is like.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.