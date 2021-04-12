The Attack of the Giants: the author of Tokyo Ghoul greets the manga with an illustration

The fine of The attack of the Giants it marked the end of a generation that, for 11 years and 7 months, grew up together with Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece. The manga ended with chapter 139, an event that attracted millions of fans including longtime fans, colleagues and manga authors.

Tokyo Ghoul’s dad, Sui Ishida, is currently struggling with Choujin X, his next manga whose future is not yet clear. Anyway, the sensei has always been a fan of manga, in particular of Hunter x Hunter, where he even made a special chapter dedicated to Hisoka’s past, and The Attack of the Giants.

With the ending of the manga, in fact, the master could not refrain from not participating in the greetings by creating an unpublished illustration for the occasion, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Through its graphic representation, Ishida took the opportunity to reinterpret the protagonist Honor Yeager with its iconic style, the same one we have come to appreciate during all those years of Tokyo Ghoul serialization.

However, Sui Ishida was not the only one to say hello to Isayama, since even Twitter has honored the ending of The Attack of the Giants with a dedicated twitter, justifiable since the last chapter had completely invaded the world trends. . And you, instead, what do you think of this illustration? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.