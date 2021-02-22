Second promo video for Shinkalion anime released

A couple of weeks ago Takara Tomy revealed that the toy line Shinkalion I would be getting a new animated adaptation, which will be named Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z, Now, in a new promotional video they give us more details about him, as part of his cast, his team and that his premiere will be on April 9th.

The first anime premiered in January 2018 and ended in June 2019, it also featured a movie and basically focused on a group of children piloting various models of Japanese bullet trains. (shinkansen) from real life that transform into robots to fight against an unknown evil to protect the security and peace of Japan, this new project will continue that line but years later.

The cast confirmed so far includes:

Minami Tsuda como Shin Arata

Akari Kito como Abuto Usui

Jun Fukuyama como SMAT

Kentaro Yamaguchi will be directing the anime in the studio OLM, the director of the first anime will also participate, Takahiro Ikezoe for the position of chief director and will collaborate on the scripts alongside Masanao Akahoshi, the design of the characters will be in charge of Yuka Aono, while Masafumi Mima it will do the same in the direction of sound.