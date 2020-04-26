Share it:

Things to know about Afterlife Season 3

Netflix produced tones of Web series every year. For those who don’t know about the Afterlife, this series is one of the series of Netflix. Afterlife is a British comedy-drama based web series of Netflix. This series is written, directed, and produced by Ricky Gervais. Till this date Afterlife series released its two seasons. The cast of the Afterlife season 1 and season 2 are also a most loved comedian of the series.

After Afterlife season 1 and season 2 released viewers expecting a quick return of Afterlife season 3. Both seasons of Afterlife appreciated by the audience but there is no confirmation given by the producers on the release of Afterlife season 3 but the audience can keep positive hope on the return of season 3.

Afterlife series story runs around its main lead life, Tony. Tony who’s wife died because of breast cancer and after the death of his wife, his life become hell and he tries to commit suicide but instead decided to live long to punish the world for the death of his wife by saying and doing whatever he wants. Even he thinks of this thing as his “Superpower”. Tony’s plan becomes weak when everyone around him was trying to make him a better person and to help him improve his life. The story based in the imaginary town of Tambury and Tony works in the offices of the Tambury Gazette.

Afterlife Season 3 release date will be around April 2021 but there is no confirmation given by the producers of the show or no news of the season 3 confirmed as yet. Producers didn’t clear the fog on season 3. As of now, there is no news whether there will be season 3 or not.

The director of the afterlife Ricky Gervais has been spoken very broadly about the story of the Afterlife and how much far the story could go as per his point of view. In some of the interviews, he didn’t show any sign of season 3 but in a recent interview, he says he will probably change his mind and will be produced because his large audience is impatiently waiting for the return of season 3 of Afterlife.

We can’t tell you with surety about the release date and Afterlife season 3 but it seems that very soon some good news on Afterlife season 3 will arrive. If there is any news on Season 3 that will arrive we will update you on this post.

