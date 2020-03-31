The 13 best horror movies on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The closure due to the coronavirus is still going on for a long time and some of you may already be starting to finish the films that you have chosen to see these days. This selection of the 13 best horror movies you can find today in the Netflix catalog:

'Annihilation'

A dense film with a probably greater connection with science-fiction cinema – although Netflix labels it also in horror cinema – but that mission led by Natalie Portman It ends up acquiring almost Lovecraftian tints that put the concern in the body of the viewer. Of course, it requires some patience on the part of the viewer and accepting the tone that the story prints Alex Garland.

Criticism in Espinof

'Babadook'

A fascinating portrait of the relationship between a mother and her son who questions the role of her protector through a dangerous entity that lives in her house. As a horror film, it is excellent, exploring childhood fears and adult trauma with great precision, but it also has impeccable performances by its lead duo.

Criticism in Espinof

'The hole'

His arrival in the Netflix catalog has turned this first feature by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia into an international bombshell, surely in part because of the social reading it offers based on its magnificent premise. For my part, I think it is obvious that it has an excellent first 30-40 minutes and then it slows down a bit, but it is still a fresh proposal and one that keeps you on edge until the end.

Criticism in Espinof

'The game of Gerald'

It was very difficult to get something interesting out of the eponymous novel by Stephen King because it lent itself very badly to an image translation, but Mike Flanagan achieve the almost impossible. For this he opts for a simple but forceful approach to illustrate the fears of its protagonist, to which he interprets a Carla Gugino that adequately supports the dramatic weight of the function.

Criticism in Espinof

'Final horizon'

Say it's the best movie of Paul W.S. Anderson It may not seem like a big deal to you considering his filmography, but here I proposed an entertaining and disturbing nightmare in space in which he shows a handling of the narrative that we haven't heard much about again. With clear references but without being a mere slave to them, the film benefits from the stupendous work of Sam Neill.

Criticism in Espinof

Hush

Second stop on this list in Mike Flanagan, a filmmaker to keep in mind. On this occasion he proposed an effective cross between the slasher and the home invasion to give rise to a game of cat and mouse between a dangerous murderer and a deaf-mute writer played with great conviction by Kate Siegel, also co-writer with Flanagan.

Criticism in Espinof

'The witch'

A first film that turned Robert Eggers in a director for any lover of horror movies. In it, it is committed to creating a disturbing atmosphere that is constantly growing, leaning on a cross between customs and supernatural elements. Also note the great work of Anya Taylor-Joy

Criticism in Espinof

'The wellness cure'

Quite a rarity in the most generous budget horror cinema of recent years, because Gore Verbinski takes inspiration from a certain genre cinema of the 60s and 70s to bring out a sick and hypnotic film, which knows how to mix the sinister with the beautiful and thoroughly squeeze the fact of having Dane DeHaan in the lead role. Too bad it loses some bellows in its final climax.

Criticism in Espinof

'Do not breathe'

It is true that the final stretch is not up to scratch, but before we have a film with a wonderful and precise staging to take full advantage of the nightmare that a gang of thieves will live after entering the house of a blind man with weapons interpreted by Stephen Lang, the villain of 'Avatar'.

Criticism in Espinof

'Sinister'

A film with an enviable capacity to create bad vibes, since everything related to the recordings has an indisputable outside. Outside of that it is an effective proposal with an investigation that is followed with interest and is elevated by the good work of Ethan Hawke. Flee from the sequel.

Criticism in Espinof

'A peaceful place'

One of the great sensations of horror cinema in recent years that has benefited greatly from having actors such as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The latter also co-writes and directs the film, demonstrating a great talent for taking advantage of the particularities of the story and endowing it with a very stimulating sinister beauty.

Criticism in Espinof

'Veronica'

The final confirmation of Paco Plaza as one of the best gender directors in our country. A film that addresses a popular real case and embraces it without fear, including its most Spanish component. Supported in the excellent interpretation of Sandra Escacena and to the rhythm of Héroes del Silencio, Plaza knows how to raise the tension until it almost leaves us breathless in its final stretch.

Criticism in Espinof