Siren Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Siren is shown on Freeform in the United States and Syfy in the United Kingdom. Siren is taking a break in the middle of the season and will be back on Freeform on June 13, 2019.

Freeform gave the mermaid thriller the go-ahead for a third season before the end of the second season.

The American fantasy drama TV show Siren is about a young siren named Ryn Fisher who goes to a small coastal town in search of her older sister, who was taken by pirates.

The first episode of the show aired on March 29, 2018, on Freeform. There were 10 episodes in the first season.

The show was picked up for the third season in May 2019, and it started on April 2, 2020. In August 2020, the show was canceled.

The first episode of the mystery-thriller TV show Siren aired on March 29, 2018. On May 28, 2020, the last incident of Siren aired.

When real mermaids come ashore in the city of Bristol Cove, everyone’s lives change. People choose sides, test their loyalty, and a war between humans and mermaids starts.

This season showed a wide range of emotions and ways of expressing them, which made the finale very suspenseful. We watched the whole season because the plot twists, as well as cliffhangers, were just so good as well as keeping us interested. During this season, a lot went on.

Siren Season 4 Release Date

For those who don’t know, the show ended after season 3 came out in August 2020. Sources say that the show was canceled because it didn’t do well in the ratings.

But neither Freeform nor the show’s producers have said why the show was canceled.

The audience was not happy with this choice. They want to know when Siren Season 4 will come out.

The show might have been well-liked, but the ratings didn’t show that. Because of this, the show’s creators didn’t want to make it last any longer.

Siren Season 4 Cast

Season 3 of Siren came out on April 2, 2020. It was directed by Eric Wald as well as Dean White and made by Peter Lhotka and Heather Thomason. Here is the cast list for Season 3 of Siren.

Alex Roe as Ben Pownall

Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop

Ian Verdun as Xander McClure

Sibongile Mlambo as Donna

Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins

Tiffany Lonsdale as Tia

Siren Season 4 Trailer

Siren Season 4 Plot

Bristol Cove, Washington, is a coastal town with a long history of stories about mermaids and mermen living there. The town is upside-down when a strange young woman named Eline Powell shows up and starts causing trouble to find her older sister, Sibongile Mlambo, who was taken by the local military.

Ben (Alex Roe) as well as Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola), both marine biologists, collaborate to figure out who or what brought this deep-sea predator to land.

By Season 2, more merpeople were showing up in Bristol Cove because the nearby water was getting dirty and the oil rig was sending out sonic waves. Also, Ryn’s mermaid cells are slowly helping Pownall’s paralysis get better.

In Season 3, Ben, Maddie, and Ryn have to deal with mermaid Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale), who wants to force all merpeople tribes and colonies to fight with her against humans. And Ryn’s daughter, who was carried by a surrogate, should be safeguarded at all times.

To make things even worse, Ted Pownall has finally admitted that merpeople exist. He seems to be headed in the same dangerous direction as his great-great-great-grandfather.

The third season went well but we don’t know much about what will happen next. However, since season 4 has been cacanceledthere’s not much more to say.

If the show is picked up by some other streaming service, we can expect that season 4 will continue the story from where season 3 left off.

In the last episode of the season, we saw that the story was mostly about saving Hope along with the other mermaids from Tia, who was trying to kill them all.

But Tia didn’t stand a chance against Ryn as well as her bigger army. She was killed, while Ben saved Hope as well as brought wothe man to safety.

Most likely, Season 4 will show us Ben’s past and give us the answers we’ve all been waiting for. We also hope to see more of the trio and also how they deal with different situations.

In Season 3, mermaid Tia, who is played by Tiffany Lonsdale, joins the cast. Tia wants all merpeople tribes and colonies to fight with her against humans.

Tia did what she did because she was caught when she was pregnant, and because of how the man was treated, she lost her child. Tia seems to want Ryn to fight with her against people.

She also says that if Ryn doesn’t join her, she will kill Hope, Ryan’s daughter. Ryn hurts himself when he and Tia fight.

Tia also attacks mermaids who are trying to get to safety on an island. Cami is the one who tells Ryn about this (her niece).

Ryn plans g get Ben to help and love them already when Tia and her supporters show up.

Ben injects himself with stem cells from the partially changed mermaid corpse so he can help Ryn and her kind. As a result, he gains the abilities of a merperson.

He gains skills like increased strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and hearing, as well as the ability to heal himself.