Turn of the Tide Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Not?

The need to make money is something that happens to people, and it’s not easy for them to avoid. The moral standards that guide a person’s daily actions are articulated by Eduardo Tulsa readers in his novel. But not everyone possesses this trait. The protagonist of the new series Turn of the Tide also goes through a similar experience.

As things began to shift for him, he grew wary yet eager to embark on this new adventure. A boat full of cocaine washes up on Eduardo’s doorstep in the just-released series. He sees the potential to make a lot of money, but he also sees some danger in it. The entire plot of the show revolves around him and the difficulties he has to overcome. We are here to shed light on the show’s potential in light of the audience rating and the series’ stellar reviews and feedback.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 Renewal Status

Turn of the Tide has not been renewed for a second season by Netflix as of this writing. Given the nature of the show, though, that might alter if the streamers like it.

When deciding whether or not to renew a show, Netflix, like other streaming services, considers a variety of factors, including the show’s initial viewership and its subsequent viewership decline. Some shows, like Squid Game or Bridgerton, are quickly renewed or canceled. Sometimes, Netflix’s decision on a show’s future can take many months. So far, Turn of the Tide has been well-received by audiences but has received mixed reviews from critics due to its simple accessibility and rather predictable plot.

We anticipate that Netflix will renew Turn of the Tide for a second season in light of all this information and the streaming service’s plans to expand into new international markets. It’s possible that things will change, but this also feels like a series where the plot could benefit from more time spent with the characters, especially because Silvia and Eduardo are such likeable protagonists.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Netflix’s “Turn of the Tide” will premiere that year in May. The first season premiered on Netflix on May 26, 2023. There were seven riveting parts to the story. Each episode’s plot kept viewers on the edge of their seats for the whole 40-50 minutes. Fans of the show are itching for more, but Netflix has yet to provide any official details on Season 2.

There’s no telling if the show will be renewed for a second season, but if it is, viewers can look forward to the same number of events that will dig even further into the riveting and tragic plot that has won over fans since the show’s premiere. As filming for Season 2 of “Turn of the Tide” continues, we will provide updates here.

Turn of the Tide Storyline

The Azores provide a picturesque backdrop for our story as they are a group of islands far from the mainland that are home to a bustling shipping culture. Our protagonists, Eduardo, Silvia, Rafael, and Carlinho, all want desperately to get out of their current situations and into better ones. Everything shifts for these four when 9 million euros’ worth of cocaine washes up on Sao Miguel.

It is rapidly discovered that the foursome obtains 397 kg, with an approximate value of 23,820,000 euros (if sold). The youngsters establish their enterprises and resolve to generate income. Even though drug lord Monti (to whom the narcotics reportedly belong) is keen to get his hands on his stockpile, it is Detective Frias who is tasked with retrieving the equipment.

Turn of the Tide Cast and characters



John Garrick as Marney Lunn

J. Fisher White as Isaac Fosdyck

Geraldine Fitzgerald as Ruth Fosdyck

Wilfrid Lawson as Luke Fosdyck

Moore Marriott as Tindal Fosdyck

Sam Livesey as Henry Lunn

Niall MacGinnis as John Lunn

Joan Maude as Amy Lunn

Derek Blomfield as Steve Lunn

Hilda Davies as Mrs. Lunn

Turn of the Tide Season 2 Plot

Without a doubt, the positive reception of the pilot has stoked a great deal of anticipation for a follow-up season. Fans are relieved to hear that the story will continue in Season 2, and they can’t wait to see what happens next. The stakes are getting higher as the audience anticipates more action, surprises, and exciting plot twists in the next installment.

The success of the first season has heightened expectations, and viewers are hoping that the second season will live up to or even exceed them.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 Trailer

According to the official show trailer, “When a ton of drugs washes ashore in the Azorean village of Rabo de Peixe, Eduardo and his friends will have to decide whether to stay a small fish in a sea of sharks or change their destiny forever.” Turn of the Tide, an original series from Netflix, premieres on May 26. While the second installment does not yet have an official trailer, the first season has.

Turn of the Tide Rating

Many viewers of Turn of the Tide’s most recent season had questions about the show’s setting. The series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers, and the website that ranks television shows has given it a 7.6/10 rating. Turn of the Tide is liked by over 80% of Google addicts, has a reputation of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, and is rated 4/5 on Common Sense Media, for an average score of 77.

Where to watch Turn of the Tide?

I’m curious about Season 2 of the program, and I know many people are working on its renewal right now. A recorded message from you guys indicating that it is a Netflix-only label would be very appreciated.

Turn of the Tide Review

The Azores provide a picturesque backdrop for our story as they are a group of islands far from the mainland that are home to a bustling shipping culture. Our protagonists, Eduardo, Silvia, Rafael, and Carlinho, all want desperately to get out of their current situations and into better ones. Everything shifts for these four when 9 million euros’ worth of cocaine washes up on Sao Miguel.

We learn more about Silvia’s dysfunctional parents and Eduardo’s ongoing struggles to keep his operation going and his troubles back home as the story unfolds. In particular, Eduardo is having a hard time dealing with the loss of his mother while also taking care of his blind father. Although Carlinho and Rafael also have arcs, the bulk of the growth in this story occurs with Silvia and Eduardo.

The characters are handled satisfactorily enough in the series, with a particularly strong development for Silvia as we learn more about her troubled past and the magnitude of her family’s problems. While not without its flaws and cliches, Turn of the Tide is nevertheless entertaining and makes for a good way to spend a few evenings this week.