A history of juvenile imprisonment, extreme sleepwalking episodes, and a husband’s corpse in the living room. Do you recognize this? If it does, it’s because there’s more to the story than they’re willing to share. Ruth Wilson will executive produce the new BBC suspense series The Woman in the Wall, of which the plot synopsis above is just a sample.

Joe Murtagh and Harry Wootliff, both of whom received a BAFTA, are collaborating on a six-part suspense series. They will create the project and serve as executive producers alongside Wilson, who will play the lead role in the series. Everything you want to understand about the thrilling show is right here.

The Woman in the Wall Release Date

The Woman in the Wall is a six-part BBC mystery thriller that premiered on BBC One on August 27 and will conclude on September 24.

Where to watch The Woman in the Wall?

You can now watch every episode of The Woman in the Wall on BBC iPlayer.

The Woman in the Wall Cast

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady

Abby Fitz as Young Lorna

Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande

Nicolas Nunes de Souza as Young Colman

Simon Delaney as Sergeant Aidan Massey

Caoimhe Farren as Clemence Tooley

Ciara Stell as Young Clemence

Hilda Fay as Amy Kane

Frances Tomelty as Sister Eileen

Philippa Dunne as Niamh

Mark Huberman as Michael Kearney

Aoibhinn McGinnity as Young Sister Eileen

Dermot Crowley as James Coyle

Michael O’Kelly as Young Father Percy

Liam Heslin as Luke Drennan

Cillian Lenaghan as Conor Skelly

Stephen Brennan as Father Percy Sheehan

Charles Abomeli as Tayo Akande

Helen Roche as Peggy

Lynn Rafferty as Anna

Chizzy Akudolu as Lola Akande

Eimear Morrissey as Superintendent Louise Byrne

Fiona Bell as Aoife

Orla Gaffney as Young Aoife Cassidy

Ardal O’Hanlon as Dara

Anne Kent as Deirdre

The Woman in the Wall Plot

In The Woman in the Wall, Ruth Wilson plays Lorna Brady, a resident of the made-up Irish village of Kilkinure who discovers a dead body in her home one morning. Lorna is terrified since she doesn’t recognize the woman who has apparently been murdered and has no idea if she is responsible. Lorna’s sleepwalking is so severe that it has put her life in danger on multiple occasions, most recently when she was 15 and locked up in the Kilkinure Convent.

One of Ireland’s notorious ‘Magdalene Laundries’ was located here, and it was there that women who had fallen from grace were sent, from those suspected of adultery to those who became pregnant as teenagers. Many people were left in dire straits once the Kilkinure Convent shut down. Not many women survived to live reasonably regular lives after the war, and some, like Lorna, fared considerably worse. All the people who made it through agreed on one thing: they would never forget.

When Lorna (Daryl McCormack) discovers a dead lady in her house, things start to go south when the ambitious Detective Colman Akande (also played by McCormack) starts to question her for a crime that has nothing to do with the body. Can we infer a relationship between the two, though? With his drive and talent, Colman soon advanced through the ranks of the Garda Sochána. His biting wit belies hidden grief, and after meeting Lorna Brady, he is finally forced to face his own haunted past.

Colman’s investigation into a murder and Lorna’s quest for her missing daughter cross paths in ways neither could have foreseen. Lorna and Colman will dig deep into their own pasts in their search for Agnes, which will lead them to the center of Kilkinure’s deepest secrets.

The Woman in the Wall Episodes

Episode 1: “Back to Life” – August 27

Episode 2: “Show Thyself” – August 28

Episode 3: “Knock, Knock” – September 3

Episode 4: “The Cruelty Man” – September 10

Episode 5: “Ex Gratia” – September 17

Episode 6: “A Little Resurrection” – September 24

The Woman in the Wall Trailer

The BBC has released a trailer for The Woman in the Wall, and Ruth Wilson shines in the lead role of Lorna. The language is quite harsh at times. If you want to get a feel for it, check out the trailer down below.

The Woman in the Wall: Will there be Season 2?

There has been no official word about a second season of The Woman in the Wall, and given how well the first one wrapped up the series’ primary plotlines, it seems unlikely that one will be made. Many viewers will have been moved by the ending, which shows Lorna discovering the truth about Agnes and taking responsibility for her actions toward Aoife and Colman, as police begin to unravel the web of people associated with child trafficking.

James Coyle remained at large at the end of Season 6, but based on what Detective Massey said, he has no intention of giving up until he sees justice done. Of course, if there was enough interest, this line could also pave the way for a second season of The Woman in the Wall.