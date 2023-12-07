I Am Quitting Heroing Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It may be a godsend at first, but having the power to rescue the world becomes old fast. Even the most powerful rescuer from Demon World, Leo Demonheart, is dealing with the same problem. Following the outbreak of World War III in the twenty-first century, researchers in Tokyo created superhuman heroes capable of defeating any enemy.

For a while, Tokyo was able to survive thanks to their experiment, which is often referred to as the Demonheart experiment. Although they accomplished their missions, those heroes ceased to exist in the process. The one and only Leo who made it through the experiment wasn’t exactly a boon, however.

“I’m Resigning” Viewers of heroic anime may obtain a better understanding of heroes’ struggles with emotions and their will to persevere. Although it may be tempting to give up and resign, no fighter wants to do so, there are times when it’s their only choice. Can you wait for the next installment in the anime series to find out more? Sure, I’ll start!

I Am Quitting Heroing Season 2 Renewal Status

The anime series’ creators, EMT Squared, have not yet decided to renew I Am Quitting Heroing for a second season. There was a two-part OVA announced by EMT Squared and published on June 24 and August 24, 2022, before the first season could be completed on June 21, 2022. Thus, the studio would choose the series’ destiny according to the ending. Nonetheless, we look forward to the return of I Am Quitting Heroing for Season 2.

I Am Quitting Heroing Season 2 Release Date

The animation was created by Yuu Nobuta and Hisashi Ishii based on the literary work of Quantum’s I’m Quitting Heroing: Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen’s Castle for light novels and comics. Quantum, the manga artist, began releasing the novels in late 2017, and a manga adaptation of the same name is now in production. Nobuta and Ishii revealed the Quantum anime in the latter half of 2021.

The first season aired weekly from April 2022 until June 2022. A year has passed with no word on when I’m Quitting Heroing will return for a second season. This is a significant setback for online series or feature films. But it’s not a big deal for anime. Several years of waiting is nothing new to us, is it?

The anime will have plenty of material to work with as the manga is continuing and has a few chapters left to adapt. This holdup could be because the creators are waiting for a few more chapters of the manga to be collected. But that’s just conjecture. In 2025, we may anticipate the release of I’m Quitting Heroing Season 2 if the producers announce it soon.

I Am Quitting Heroing Story

A contaminated wasteland known as the Demon World is the origin of the Demon Queen Echidna and her armies, who have arrived in a future that is both medieval and futuristic. Leo Demonheart, the mightiest hero in the universe, vanquished Echidna and her formidable Elite Four.

After a while, Leo returns to assist Echidna in restocking her army; the human population, instead of reveling in his triumph, became terrified of him for fear he would rise to demon kingdom. Although Leo is eager to provide Echidna a hand after his banishment, she vehemently rejects his offer.

Regardless, the Elite Four sneak up on her and enlist Leo to assist in restoring Echidna’s army. Additionally, he finds out that Echidna is plotting to get her hands on the Philosopher’s Stone to restore fertility to the Demon World.

The events transpire in the 51st century, as Leon’s memories show; the previous Demon Lord invaded Earth in the 21st century, triggering World War III, and wiping out all technological and scientific knowledge. Humans learned to rely on demon magic when technology failed them. Being created to be a hero as an experiment, he has won innumerable battles and is unable to lose or die, yet he still wants out of his miserable existence.

I Am Quitting Heroing Cast

Leo Demonheart Voiced by: Kensho Ono (Japanese); Joe Daniels (English)

Voiced by: Kensho Ono (Japanese); Joe Daniels (English) Echidna Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Olivia Swasey (English)

Voiced by: Kaede Hondo (Japanese); Olivia Swasey (English) Shutina Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Luci Christian(English)

Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Luci Christian(English) Lili Voiced by: Hitomi Ōwada (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English)

Voiced by: Hitomi Ōwada (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English) Mernes Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese); Patricia Duran (English)

Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese); Patricia Duran (English) Edvard Voiced by: Tetsu Inada (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)

Voiced by: Tetsu Inada (Japanese); Andrew Love (English) Dianette Voiced by: Minori Suzuki (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

Voiced by: Minori Suzuki (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English) Jerietta Voiced by: Misato Matsuoka

I Am Quitting Heroing Season 2 Plot

The first season’s conclusion saw Leo seemingly about to pass away. In light of this, he gave Echidna three minutes to remove the philosopher’s stone from his possession. When Echidna probed him about his feelings of remorse, he hardly apologized for the chaos he caused. She announced that she had sent Leo as her emissary to mediate a truce between humans and demons rather than removing the stone.

Shutina demanded to know his true goal as he persisted in his demise. He said that his maker had intended for him to wipe humans off the face of the earth, but that he had outgrown his maker’s plans. After Shutina pleaded with him to disregard the programming, he was able to remove the command meant to safeguard mankind. In due time, he encased the stone inside himself.

So, Leo has locked the stone inside him. However, issues will arise in his life due to the philosopher’s stone. He will have a hard time with the stone’s abilities, and they will persist in interfering with his internal processes. Also, Echidna needs that stone to put her house back together. With the stone’s assistance, he hoped to transform the seemingly defiled Demon World into a lush region. It will be difficult for them to restore Demon World now that it’s within Leo.

Since Leo is now an ally of the Demon King, he will most certainly make a pilgrimage to Demon World. He is committed to assisting Demon Queen Echidna in her army rebuilding efforts and will persist in recruiting formidable demons for her side. But first, he must discover some valuable stones while exploring a dungeon.

Finding the most powerful demons might be aided by it. In due time, he will engage the dragon in combat; victorious, he will enlist the beast in Echidna’s army. In addition, he will mend the rift with people. Season 2 of I Am Quitting Heroing will also include Maze Maker Canaan. The conflict of 2060 will be further explained to Leo when he meets up with DH-06 Virgo again.

I Am Quitting Heroing Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The graphic book series I’m Quitting Heroing was created by Hana Amano and is a straight translation of Quantum’s light novels. Released digitally in January 2017 via Kadokawa’s Kakuyomu platform for user-generated novels, the series was subsequently picked up by Fujimi Shobo for print distribution.

December 10, 2017, was the publication of the first volume of the light novel, and October 10, 2018, saw the release of the final issue. The third book of the series is out today, and the light novel is finished as well. There are two volumes’ worth of material to adapt as the first season of the anime only covered the first volume.

Studio EMT Squared has more than enough material to start working on a new season right immediately, and the fact that there are two volumes of source material ready to adapt is great news.