Taylor Swift Wins Public Battle At Kanye West

March 22, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Madrid.- Taylor Swift had to wait four years to publicly beat Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, a battle that began in 2016 and ended this March with the publication of the full conversation between the rapper and the singer of "Lover"before the launch of the controversial topic"Famous"

West publicly announced her animosity for Swift in 2009, the year in which she stole the limelight when the celebrity picked up her award for Best Female Video category at the MTV Video Music Awards by ensuring that she truly deserved it was Beyoncé.

Since then, West's attacks on Swift have been constant, until in 2016, the also businessman launched the topic "Famous"where he called the interpreter of" bitch "You Need to Calm Down"and said" I think Taylor and I can still have sex. "

After Swift voiced her annoyance at the single, Kim Kardashian posted an audio of her husband's alleged conversation with the singer where she allegedly approved the song.

Kardashian had no problem publicly calling Swift a "snake" by accusing her of being a liar because, according to her, her husband had asked her permission before releasing the topic.

Now, four years later, Swift and West's entire unedited conversation spread, which proves that it was not, since he never came to tell her that he was going to call her "bitch" or the part that they could have sex. .

To all my southern friends who know me best, I feel like Taylor Swift owes me sex, "is what the single says.

The event caused a stir on Twitter, where the singer's fans have launched a campaign against the Kardashian marriage with the hashtags: #TaylorToldTheTruth and #KanyeWestIsOverParty. At the moment, neither party has ruled on the matter.

