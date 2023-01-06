Cocaine Bear Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Move over, The Revenant, here comes Cocaine Bear. The first movie has been based on a real-life story about a man who was attacked by a bear in the 19th century and then went out to get his revenge. Cocaine Bear, on the other hand, is based on a real-life story about a bear who lived a drug trip.

Cocaine Bear, starring Elizabeth Banks and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is set to be a crazy, darkly funny retelling of the event that you’ll have to see to believe. Here’s all the information you need about Cocaine Bear.

The upcoming film Cocaine Bear, starring Elizabeth Banks and made by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is based on a true story that really is stranger than fiction. After the first trailer came out, many people asked, “Has been Cocaine Bear a fictional film?” The answer, to their surprise, was “yes.”

Even stranger is that the movie Cocaine Bear is based on a true story about just a bear who actually ate cocaine. It’s not what people usually expect from the director of Pitch Perfect, but Banks will surely bring her quirky style to a project and make it a hit.

Banks, Lord, and Miller have worked together before on The Lego Movie series, that also blurred the distinction between fantasy and reality. Now, they are making a real movie about just a bear who ate cocaine, which is a different kind of beast. Cocaine Bear has gotten a lot of attention just because of its name, and it’s simple to see why.

Cocaine Bear Release Date

The main filming for Cocaine Bear began in County Wicklow, Ireland, at the end of August 2021, and Universal had also finally announced when the survival horror comedy will come out. On February 24, 2023, Cocaine Bear will be all over the world. The movie will first be shown in theatres, and it hasn’t been said when it will be available to watch on streaming services.

People had to wait a long time to find out after Cocaine Bear would come out in theatres. Many were worried that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause the movie to be delayed. Even though production was a little late, Cocaine Bear didn’t have to deal with many problems on one of its way to the big screen.

Cocaine Bear Cast

The actors in Cocaine Bear are all great, but we’ll start by remembering the delayed Ray Liotta. Cocaine Bear will be one of the steadily for the past times we are able to catch the Goodfellas but also Ground of Dreams star just on big screen before his sad death in 2022.

But he isn’t the only famous person in the film. In the movie, there are roles for Keri Russell (The Americans), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklyn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Black Klansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (Charlie

Cocaine Bear Plot

As was already said, the story of Cocaine Bear tends to take place in December 1985. It’s based on true stories. A drug smuggler who had been caught before was flying an aeroplane when he noticed that his load was just too heavy and decided to lighten it. This caused a lot of problems.

He throws out of the plane a duffel bag stuffed with drugs. The drug smuggler recognised also as pilot didn’t make it. As he fell to his death, he left a lot of cocaine on the ground.

Cocaine Bear is about what happens after a bear gets high on cocaine and starts killing everyone in sight. The woods are full of cops, tourists, and young bears, and it won’t be long before we see who endures a different kind of bear attack.

Cocaine Bear will consist of a mix of two popular types of movies: horror and comedy. This will make it even more interesting. So far, what we understand about Cocaine Bear’s plot is ample enough for people to decide if they want to watch it or not, it will be interesting to see how things turn out.

You probably already know the basic plot of Cocaine Bear, which is that a mountain lion gets to eat a cocaine bag and afterwards goes on a killing spree, but here is movie’s official plot summary.

“This wild, dark comedy is based on the true tale of either a drug runner’s plane crash in 1985, where cocaine went missing and a black bear ate it. An oddball gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens meet in a Georgia forest in which a 500-pound top predator has eaten a huge amount of heroin and disappeared on such a coke-fueled rampage for further blow… and blood.”

In a new interview with The New York Times, director Elizabeth Banks said, "It's an enjoyable conversation piece based on this crazy real-life event from 1985 and a chance to cut through some noise."

Cocaine Bear Trailer

“The bear did aggregates cocaine,” someone said. As soon because those immortal lines have been said in the trailer and the title bear rips a door from its hinges as well as ends up going on a drug-fueled rampage, it’s clear that the this movie will be all you wanted to be and more. As drug smugglers inside the woods try to find what’s left of their goods, people who don’t know what’s going on run for their lives as people scream that a bear ate an absurd amount of drugs. Believe of it as being like Sharknado, but with additional bears. And crack.