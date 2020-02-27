Taylor Swift shares a preview of the 'The Man' music video, her most feminist theme

Share it:

Taylor Swift will shortly release the ' The man ', his most feminist song.

After two years without hearing anything new from the artist, Taylor Swift He gave us the joy of our lives this summer by releasing 'Lover', his seventh studio album. An album composed of 18 songs through which the artist suggests that she is ready to put an end to once and for all her dramas of the past (like the one she had with Kanye West), criticizes the political situation in the United States and launches a strong message in favor of LGBTI rights, among other things. But without a doubt what is his most powerful song, to put it somehow, is 'The Man', because it denounces the machismo suffered in the industry. And although its 'video clip' It is not released until next February 27, we have already seen a small preview on Taylor's Twitter account.

This little scene that has hung on his profile shows a man on his back watching from the window of a skyscraper in an executive suit. And little else, really. We will have to wait a few days to see it completely but considering that it has been directed by Taylor herself, we can deduce that it will be amazing.

First preview of the video clip of 'The Man', the most feminist song by Taylor Swift

This launch was announced by Taylor herself on February 25 with a cryptic message that gave us enough to think. "There are 19 hands in the hall, but there are only two days left for the 'The Man' video, and fans believe it refers to the number of cameos that will be in it. Well, knowing her, it could be, and it is that in 'You Need To Calm Down he did not lack celebrity to count on (even Ryan Reynolds comes out!)

But come on, the really important thing about the song is not the video, but the lyrics. Taylor is one of the singers who more It draws on its own experiences to compose their songs (we already know that it is quite common in it to talk about their relationships), and this time, it was not going to be different. Thus, 'The Man' is a open criticism of the music industry and machismo which, unfortunately, abounds in it. In the letter it is posed what would his life have been like if he were a man and defends that "if it were a man, it would be THE man" and "an alpha man, leader by nature".

It also addresses the issue of their relationships. Taylor has been judged quite frequently for her love failures. The media have not been especially sensitive to it, they have called it 'serial dater' and have not stopped wondering why all their relationships fail. Thing that would not happen if I were a man, how well she points. "They would say that I played on the field before committing, and that would be fine for me." Wow, if I were a man, I would not be so frowned upon having had so many partners.

Also says that She is tired of having to work harder than men, that if it were one of them they would not talk about their clothes and of course, they would not doubt whether it really deserves their success or not. Eye, because he lets go a little strip to Leo DiCaprio … "And they would toast for me, oh, you know what uncles are like, it would be like Leo in Saint Tropez." The actor was never seen a girlfriend with more than 30? years, and Taylor refers to the fact that if it were the case of a woman he would be treated in a totally different way.

Come on, a full-fledged feminist anthem.