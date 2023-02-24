Taxi Driver Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans all over the world love fluffy, romantic Korean dramas, but they haven’t seen the genre’s greatest glory yet. Even though there are a lot of romantic dramas that make people cry at the end, Korean crime thrillers are on a whole different level.

Dramas like “Stranger,” “Signal,” and “Taxi Driver,” which was a big hit in 2021, have shown this point many times. When the initial season of Taxi Driver was a hit, the creators announced that there would be a second season. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for seeing Lee Je Hoon prove himself again.

Taxi Driver, an activity crime thriller drama that came out on April 9, 2021, wowed action fans with its stunning action choreography as well as heartbreaking portrayals of real events.

The webtoon A certain Deluxe Taxi, which was made by Carlos as well as Lee Jae-in, was turned into a drama. Sad to say, almost everything in the show was based on terrible crimes that happened in South Korea.

In the second part of the Kdrama, this same Rainbow Taxi crew goes after a new group of criminals whilst also facing a few old faces who are out for revenge. The exciting game is returning with fresh looks as well as new people on the team to face bigger and much more dangerous challenges.

Taxi Driver Season 3 Release Date

The last few episodes of Season 2 of Taxi Driver have been good, and each one has gotten better than the last. Even though the show’s second season just came out and it’s getting closer and closer to the end, this same studio has already been putting a lot of work into making it look good overall.

The studio hasn’t said anything about season 3 of Taxi Driver yet because season 2 is still going on. When the studio gives an update just at end of season 2, we could indeed expect a time and place for the same.

Taxi Driver Season 3 Cast

Any TV show’s success or failure depends a lot on the actors who play the main roles. The people who make the show need to be careful when they choose the actors to play the parts.

Taxi Driver, in which Lee Je-hoon plays Kim Do Gi, Kim Eui-sung plays Jang Sung Chul, Pyo Ye-Jin plays Ahn Go Eun, and many others is a good example of how well this was planned.

Taxi Driver Season 3 Rating

Review as well as a rating of a show are very important to how well it does or doesn’t do. When making content for viewers, studios need to be very careful.

The show has been everything that people wanted to see, it seems. So, the show’s performance has been worth it. IMDb gave it a great rating of 8 out of 10 because of this.

Taxi Driver Season 3 Trailer

As season 3 of Taxi Driver hasn’t been announced yet, it’s unlikely that a trailer will come out so soon. Before we can guess when the trailer for Season 3 of Taxi Driver will come out, the creators have to give us a date. Until then, you can watch the trailer for Season 2 of Taxi Driver.

Taxi Driver Season 3 Plot

Kim Do-gi, played by Lee Je-hoon, went to Korea Military Academy. When he was young, his mother was killed. Since he couldn’t kill the man who killed his mother, he now works as a cab driver for a company that helps people who have been wronged get revenge.

Taxi Driver’s 1st season chronicled this same mission of Rainbow Taxi, did lead by Jang Sung Chul (Kim Eui Sung), who did take the law into his or her hands as well as began punishing people in their way even while assisting those unable to receive justice through democracy.

Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), this same core member, as well as Ahn Go Eun, Park Jin Eon, as well as Choi Kyung Goo, the asst crew, started looking for criminals while avoiding Kang Ha Na.

After meeting Baek Sung Mi, Jang Sung Chul has been betrayed, but Kim Do Gi eventually caught her and turned her over to the prosecutors after she was found guilty of terrible crimes. But, after being split up briefly, the team got back together when Kang Ha Na joined near this same conclusion of the inaugural season.

SBS has released a teaser for the second season of Taxi Driver, which promises more of the series’ usual adventures in what looks like Vietnam.

Kim Do Gi is going after the criminals and shutting down their illegal businesses. After the inaugural season, Ahn Go Eun had become a police officer and will help them on the opposing side of the legal system. Even though the teaser was short and didn’t show much, what it did show looked interesting.

Even though Kang Ha Na didn’t say they were vigilantes in the first period, Jang Sung Chul has been apprehended in the teaser, which means they will have a new enemy from the law. In another scene, this same drama shows a different side of Kim Do Gi, perhaps the person he was when he was inside the Special Forces.