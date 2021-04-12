one of the best smartphones in quality price for 259 euros

If you did not arrive in time to buy the realme 8 Pro in the launch offer, now you have another opportunity to save 20 euros on this phone, one of the candidates for the best smartphones in quality price, at 259 euros with free shipping

Buy the realme 8 Pro at the best price

The recommended retail price of this version of the realme 8 Pro (6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM) is 279 euros and, except for those few days that the launch offer lasted, there have still been no discounts … until today, which you can buy it for 259 euros on Amazon

realme 8 Pro Smartphone Free, 108 MP Ultra Quad Camera, 6.4 “Top AMOLED Full Screen, 50 W SuperDart Charge, 4500 mAh Battery, Dual Sim, NFC, 6 + 128GB, Infinite Blue

In our review of the realme 8 Pro, what we liked the most was how comfortable and light it is in the hand, the good experience offered by the screen and its performance without getting hot.

His technical sheet is the most complete within its price range: it has a Snapdragon 720 processor, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen with integrated fingerprint reader, 108 + 8 + 2+ 2+ MP quad camera, a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 50W and Hi-Res sound .

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.