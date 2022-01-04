What Do You Do With A Drunken Sailor:

Many different things can be done with a drunken sailor depending on your country. The most common option is to take him to the local jail, where he will likely sober up overnight.

If there is no jail nearby, the next best solution is to take him home and put him to bed. However, this is usually a last resort, as it can be pretty challenging to get a drunken sailor to go home quietly. In some cases, the best option may be to let him wander around town until he sobers up.

In some parts of the world, such as Singapore, it is illegal to have a drunken sailor in public view. In these countries, the authorities will usually take him to jail, where he will be held until sober. This option is typically taken if the sailor has already passed out or fallen asleep – not waking him up may make him less likely to cause trouble later on.

Another solution for dealing with a drunken sailor is to take him out of public view and put him in private quarters. This can include taking him back to his boat (if he is at sea), putting him to bed at his place of residence, or anything else that allows for some time alone. The drawback with this option is that it does little to solve the sailor being drunk in public – it merely moves it somewhere else.

The last possible step is just leaving the drunken sailor where he is. This usually happens if no jail or private quarters are available or the authorities do not feel like exerting themselves that night. However, it does help resolve the problem of a drunken sailor in public view, as it will remove him from the streets and parks where he may be causing trouble for others.

What do you do with a drunken sailor origin:

The phrase “what do you do with a drunken sailor” is thought to have originated from the song of the same name. The song, which dates back to at least the early 1800s, tells the story of a sailor who has had too much to drink and needs to be dealt with. The song has been recorded by many different artists and is still popular today.

Interestingly, the phrase “what do you do with a drunken sailor” is not found in the song’s lyrics. The closest line is “what to do with a drunken tar,” which refers to a sailor who is covered in tar from head to toe. This may be where the phrase originated, as it is similar and could easily be mistaken for each other. Regardless of its origin, the word is now commonly used to describe what to do with someone who has had too much to drink.

What do you do with a drunken sailor chord:

