Takunomi Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The manga series Takunomi was created by Haruto Hino. Anime television series airing on MangaONE (a Shogakukan app) and Ura Sunday introduced it to the public. It premiered in January 2018 and ran through March 2018 under the production of IMS. The anime series Takunomi was created by Katsuhiko Takayama and directed by Tomoki Kobayashi.

The 12-part series was explored in detail. “Drinking at home” is the literal translation of the Japanese word takunomi. The protagonist, Michiru, tries out different beverages in each episode of Takunomi. The program revolves around Michiru’s first sensual joys after moving to a new area. Multiple networks, including TBS, Sun TV, and the BS-TBS network, carried the program.

Takunomi Season 2 Renewal Status

The reviewers were unimpressed with Takunomi’s debut season, but the audience loved it. Therefore, the experts had conflicting feelings about it. As of this writing, the anime has a score of 6.43 on MyAnimeList, which is average.

More than 40,000 people have joined its MAL group, so it’s pretty popular as well. A second season of the show may have been greenlit had Production IMS not gone bankrupt. That was the last animation that the studio made.

Regrettably, the studio closed its doors on October 11th, 2018, after filing for bankruptcy in September. No studio expressed interest in picking up Takunomi for a second season because of the middling reception the anime garnered. Not to mention that almost 3.5 years had passed. Thus, the likelihood of this program being renewed is now very low.

Takunomi Season 2 Release Date

Takunomi Story

A girl called Michiru is essential to the plot of Takunomi. She just started a new job in Tokyo and is adjusting to city life. Stella’s home, Haruno, is a shared home for women, and she settles in there. Makoto, Kae, and Nao are the names of the three females she encounters there.

They are all three of different ages and work in different fields. Everyone in the shared home is quite happy to see Michiru. The girls always unwind with a variety of Japanese alcoholic beverages after a long day of work, and then the drama begins.

Takunomi Cast

Michiru Amatsuki Voiced by: Ayaka Imamura (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

A lady who uproots her life from Okayama, a tiny city in Japan, to live it up in trendy Tokyo. She has an infectious smile and is constantly up for new challenges. As of now, she has not mastered alcohol.

Nao Kiriyama Voiced by: Chika Anzai (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English)

An employee at the clothing company and the elder sister of Makoto. She has a carefree attitude, loves to party, and drinks too much.

Kae Midorikawa Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Kara Greenberg (English)

She works as a wedding coordinator, which is completely at odds with her romantic life. The other girls look up to her as a mother figure since she is responsible and cooks for the family, but she unleashes her wild “Sexy Dynamite Kae” side when she drinks. Wine is her preferred beverage.

Makoto Kiriyama Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Kira Vincent-Davis (English)

One of Nao’s younger sisters is enrolled in university. She is more level-headed and rational than her sister. She has a preference for sugary drinks.

Takunomi Season 2 Plot

The first season of Takunomi’s production company went bankrupt, and subsequent studios have turned down the program due to its poor ratings and popularity; therefore, the chances of a second season are little to none. The storyline developments in Takunomi are uninteresting.

Even the plot isn’t interesting enough for people to watch it. We often maintain that a miracle may happen for any reason. So, if some production company were to take up the program for a second season in the far future, the female protagonist may be forced to move to a different place, where she meets new housemates who aren’t as entertaining or interesting as their previous companions.