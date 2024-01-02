Lovely Complex Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The story of the romantic comedy anime Lovely Complex is unique. The anime’s refreshingly light tone belies its heavy emotional twists, and the show’s insightful depiction of anxieties and their effects on individuals and others around them elevates it to a higher viewing level. You will melt your heart and laugh until you bleed, thanks to the main couple’s chemistry and the well-timed comedy.

I think “Lovely Complex” fits the storyline well. Instead of blindly entering a romance, the protagonists go through a lot and address major difficulties beforehand. Still, you can bet that this is going to be a lovely romance novel.

Its uniqueness lies in its seeming lack of complexity. Things like this—the way two individuals from different backgrounds fell in love, conquering challenges, becoming stronger as a team, and appreciating little moments—are what make anime unique.

Lovely Complex Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of “Lovely Complex” premiered on April 7, 2007, and ran until September 29, 2007, with a total of 24 episodes. The anime gained above-average ratings on various platforms and quickly gained immense popularity among Shoujo fans upon its premiere.

The only way a new season may be in the works is if the mangaka chooses to pen extra volumes. Once again, it seems very improbable given how thoroughly the story has previously been resolved. The second season of “Lovely Complex” will never happen, as is now abundantly clear.

Lovely Complex Story

Set in Sakai, Osaka, Love Com follows the romantic journey of a young man and a young woman. Risa Koizumi stands at a towering 172 cm (5 ft 8 in), dwarfing the typical Japanese female. Atsushi Ōtani, the kid, stands at 156 cm (5 ft 1 in)—much shorter than the typical Japanese boy. In honor of a famous comedic combo with a comparable height disparity, the two have been dubbed the “All Hanshin Kyojin” due to this fact.

During summer school, Risa meets Ryouji Suzuki, a towering student from another class, and she is head over heels for him. Atsushi has his sights set on a girl as well, so he and Risa resolve to set aside their disagreements and pursue their romantic interests.

Suzuki and Chiharu Tanaka, the girl with whom Ōtani had a secret infatuation, end up dating, proving that their attempts were utterly unsuccessful. Despite this, there is still hope since Risa and Ōtani develop a strong friendship. Her love life becomes more difficult as Risa’s emotions for Atsushi deepen as they get to know each other better.

Lovely Complex Cast

Risa Koizumi Voiced by: Akemi Okamura (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)

Voiced by: Akemi Okamura (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English) Atsushi Ōtani Voiced by: Akira Nagata (Japanese); Howard Wang (English)

Voiced by: Akira Nagata (Japanese); Howard Wang (English) Nobuko Ishihara Voiced by: Saori Higashi (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English)

Voiced by: Saori Higashi (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English) Heikichi Nakao Voiced by: Yasuhiko Tokuyama (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Voiced by: Yasuhiko Tokuyama (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English) Chiharu Tanaka Voiced by: Kazuko Kojima (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Voiced by: Kazuko Kojima (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English) Ryoji Suzuki Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Haruka Fukagawa Voiced by: Masaya Onosaka (Japanese); Tom Lafflin (English)

Voiced by: Masaya Onosaka (Japanese); Tom Lafflin (English) Mayu Kanzaki Voiced by: Yuki Matsuoka (Japanese); Elizabeth Quedenfeld (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Matsuoka (Japanese); Elizabeth Quedenfeld (English) Kuniumi Maitake Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Gianni Matragrano (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Gianni Matragrano (English) Mimi Yoshioka Voiced by: Kae Araki (Japanese); Marissa Lenti (English)

Voiced by: Kae Araki (Japanese); Marissa Lenti (English) Kazuki Kohori Voiced by: Hiroki Shimowada (Japanese); Kdin Jenzen (English)

Voiced by: Hiroki Shimowada (Japanese); Kdin Jenzen (English) Seiko Kotobuki Voiced by: Fujiko Takimoto (Japanese); Siv Ryan (English)

Voiced by: Fujiko Takimoto (Japanese); Siv Ryan (English) Umibōzu Voiced by: Smokey Tetsuni (Japanese); Brent Mukai (English)

Lovely Complex Season 2 Trailer

You won’t find the official trailer for this on YouTube.

Lovely Complex Season 1 Review

The story of “Lovely Complex” is simplistic: a girl meets a male. Then they decide to be together, but their fears stand in the way, leading to a dramatic climax. Despite how obvious the plot is, I found myself engrossed and enjoying every moment. There are no pace problems, and the tale is well-structured.

The two protagonists’ growth and the bond between them are the focal points of the character development plot. It is great to see how flashbacks are used to better develop the major characters, who have fascinating personalities. While the supporting cast is lacking in depth, they more than makeup for it with the entertaining antics they display onscreen.