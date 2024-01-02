Death Parade Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Madhouse has greenlit Yuzuru Tachikawa’s Death Parade, an animated TV series he wrote, developed, and directed in Japan. Death Billiards, a short film from 2013, is the inspiration for the series.

Twelve episodes made their debut on NTV, Sun TV, BS Nittele, AT-X, and MMT from January 9, 2015, to March 27, 2015. In North America, Funimation has the license, while Madman Entertainment handles it in Australia and New Zealand.

With an IMDB rating of 7.9 and an 8.2 on MyAnimeList.net, the anime has garnered several accolades and good reviews from both reviewers and spectators. Season two has been the subject of much conjecture after the first season’s popularity; this article will summarize what is known about it so far.

Death Parade Season 2 Release Date

There will not be a second season of Death Parade, which aired in 2015, following the twelfth episode. The good news is that there’s still a chance for Death Parade: Season 2 to happen; Madhouse hasn’t officially canceled it either. Who knows? A lot of anime programs have gone on extended hiatuses before returning.

Season 1 had a very “final” vibe, which isn’t great. All of the major narrative points were neatly resolved, especially Chiyuki’s. Even more, fans have voiced their disapproval, claiming that Death Parade: Season 2 will amount to nothing more than a money grab. The best-case scenario for a series like Death Parade would be a fantastic, organic sequel.

Death Parade Story

Inside a tower in the hereafter, there are several enigmatic bars where bartenders act as arbitrators, and whenever someone dies, they are taken there. In the Death Games, their souls are up for grabs; the outcomes reveal the secrets that got them into this jam and what happens next; the judges decide (on behalf of the missing God) whether to send their souls on reincarnation or cast them into the abyss.

The show centers on Decim and his helper, the only bartender at the Quindecim pub, a haunt for those who pass away at the same moment. They should immediately pass away and never return.

Death Parade Cast

Decim Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Alex Organ (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Alex Organ (English) The Assistant Voiced by: Asami Seto (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English)

Voiced by: Asami Seto (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English) Nona Voiced by: Rumi Ōkubo (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Rumi Ōkubo (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Ginti Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English)

Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English) Clavis Voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Z. Charles Bolton (English)

Voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Z. Charles Bolton (English) Quin Voiced by: Ryōko Shiraishi (Japanese); Anastasia Muñoz (English)

Voiced by: Ryōko Shiraishi (Japanese); Anastasia Muñoz (English) Castra Voiced by: Ryōka Yuzuki (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English)

Voiced by: Ryōka Yuzuki (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English) Oculus Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Jeremy Schwartz (English)

Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Jeremy Schwartz (English) Takashi Voiced by: Kazuya Nakai (Japanese); Eric Vale (English)

Voiced by: Kazuya Nakai (Japanese); Eric Vale (English) Machiko Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi (Japanese); Trina Nishimura[3] (English)

Voiced by: Ayako Kawasumi (Japanese); Trina Nishimura[3] (English) Shigeru Miura Voiced by: Junji Majima, Lynn (young) (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

Voiced by: Junji Majima, Lynn (young) (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English) Mai Takada Voiced by: M.A.O., Yuna Taniguchi (young) (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

Voiced by: M.A.O., Yuna Taniguchi (young) (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English) Chisato Miyazaki Voiced by: Marie Hatanaka (young) (Japanese); Tia Ballard (young) (English)

Voiced by: Marie Hatanaka (young) (Japanese); Tia Ballard (young) (English) Misaki Tachibana Voiced by: Yuriko Yamaguchi (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Death Parade Season 2 Plot

A softer, more sympathetic side of Decim was shown in the most recent season. He discovered from Chiyuki that he has been incorrect in his judgments and that individuals are more than just the shadows he draws out of them by making their lives so miserable.

Season 2 may see Decim using what he learned from Chiyuki to make different decisions as an arbitrator. More intriguing individuals and games will be included, and the program will be even more captivating if Decim changes his attitude toward them.

In addition, many viewers loved Chiyuki, the protagonist of Season 1. The events and memories of Chiyuki’s second life will be revealed to viewers in Season 2, allowing them to see the changes in her personality as she returns to the afterlife. likely one of the most anticipated moments in anime history.

Death Parade Animation Studio

Even if the story is hard to guess, the animation studios and producers can help you make a good approximation. Season 1 shared production duties between VAP, DAX Production, and Nippon Television Network, with Madhouse serving as the animation studio. Here are the firms to keep an eye on if Death Parade: Season 2 ever arrives.

The studios responsible for Death Note, Assassination Classroom, and One Punch Man are the same ones who gave you these other great anime. Season 2 of Death Parade would be well cared for by them because of their impressive track record in anime production.

Death Parade Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no graphic or video for Death Parade Season 2 available.

Where to watch Death Parade Season 2?

Would you want to rewatch Season 1 of Death Parade? Depending on your location, you may presently watch the program on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Netflix. An Arabic streaming site called Shahid also provides it for those who are lovers of the series in Arabic.

Death Parade: Is it worth watching?

I can tell you with absolute certainty that the Death Parade is worth your time. At Quindecim Bar, you may hear bits and pieces of the people Decim assesses as memories come flooding back. Being based on a short film gives it a distinct narrative and style that sets it apart from other anime shows.