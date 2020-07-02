Entertainment

Studio Ghibli: the museum will reopen slowly, here is the plan scheduled for September

July 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The theme park of Studio Ghibli will open in 2022, so there will still be time to wait to enjoy the attractions inspired by the masterpieces of Miyazaki and Takahata. But it should be remembered that there is a complex owned by Studio Ghibli that has attracted crowds of fans for years. And the Ghibli museum, now closed for Coronavirus.

The epidemic that also hit Japan obviously forced the Ghibli Museum to resort to emergency measures, with the management proclaiming its closure for several months. Now that the greatest danger seems to have passed, the director Kazuki Anzai has announced upcoming developments.

The museum dedicated to the works of Studio Ghibli will begin a slow reopening in mid-July, or in about ten days. However, the sale of tickets at this initial and temporary stage will only be available to residents of Mitaka, the city where the museum is located. Depending on the relief obtained from this arrangement, the museum will continue to expand the audience to sell the entrances.

READ:  Demon Slayer: the splendid opening of the anime recreated in Animal Crossing!

In September, according to plan, there will be complete opening the sale of tickets to the public. This would interrupt the six months of closure that began on February 25 when the Coronavirus pandemic became more rampant in the country of the Rising Sun and the rest of the world. In the meantime the museum has worked with some videos showing for the first time the contents related to the works of Studio Ghibli.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.