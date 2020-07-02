Studio Ghibli: the museum will reopen slowly, here is the plan scheduled for September

Share it:

The theme park of Studio Ghibli will open in 2022, so there will still be time to wait to enjoy the attractions inspired by the masterpieces of Miyazaki and Takahata. But it should be remembered that there is a complex owned by Studio Ghibli that has attracted crowds of fans for years. And the Ghibli museum, now closed for Coronavirus.

The epidemic that also hit Japan obviously forced the Ghibli Museum to resort to emergency measures, with the management proclaiming its closure for several months. Now that the greatest danger seems to have passed, the director Kazuki Anzai has announced upcoming developments.

The museum dedicated to the works of Studio Ghibli will begin a slow reopening in mid-July, or in about ten days. However, the sale of tickets at this initial and temporary stage will only be available to residents of Mitaka, the city where the museum is located. Depending on the relief obtained from this arrangement, the museum will continue to expand the audience to sell the entrances.

In September, according to plan, there will be complete opening the sale of tickets to the public. This would interrupt the six months of closure that began on February 25 when the Coronavirus pandemic became more rampant in the country of the Rising Sun and the rest of the world. In the meantime the museum has worked with some videos showing for the first time the contents related to the works of Studio Ghibli.